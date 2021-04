Home Depot has this 224-Oz Arm & Hammer Fresh Scent Detergent for just $8.88 with free store pickup where available!



Note: delivery not available on this item. Store pickup only.



Product Details:

Multi-enzyme formula penetrates deep down to eliminate dirt and leaves fresh-smelling laundry



Oxiclean and baking soda clean over 101 stains to keep white clothing white, and our colored clothing bright



High performance detergent can be used in all machines including HE



Detergent contains bio-gradable surfactants, no phosphates, and is safe for septic tanks



Detergent rinses clean and leaves no residue behind



Received 4+ stars out of 335+ reviews