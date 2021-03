Staples is offering this 68-Count Glad ForceFlex Trash Bags (13-Gal) for only $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $20 for rewards members [free to join]!



Details:

0.72 mil thickness



68 trash bags per box



Durable kitchen bags protect against leaks and tears



Close even the fullest bags with one quick pull of the drawstring

Compare to $18.00 at Walmart.