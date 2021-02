Amazon is offering this GreatCool 2 in 1 Chenille Microfiber Car Wash Mop for only $9.89 when you use promo code 452H5YA1 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

1 x Car Wash Mop,2 x Mop Head,1 x Car Drying Squeegee

Easily disassemble the chenille and use it as a mitt to clean the interior of the car. Easily assemble the chenille, turn it into a long mop, and clean the exterior of the car.

Avoid having to stretch, bend over or twist to get everything done

Extremely absorbent, so your wash is easier and faster

Perfect helper for washing, drying, waxing, dusting and polishing your vehicles and household

Received 4.4+ stars from 1,200 ratings!