Amazon

2 for $10.18 Hefty 40-Ct Tall Trash Bags
FREE SHIPPING
$5.09 ea $7.99 ea
47m ago
Expires : 04/21/21
11  Likes 2  Comments
5
About this Deal

Right now at Amazon, you can get 2 for $10.18 Hefty 40-Ct Ultra Strong Tall Trash Bags ($5.09 each) when you add add a quantity of 2 to cart to get an extra $5 off auto-applied and check out via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!

Note: you may cancel your subscription at any time.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Hide unsightly messes & keep your kitchen sparkling clean with these tall kitchen trash bags
  • Unscented odor neutralizer leverages the power of Arm & Hammer to fight nasty odors
  • Triple-Action technology stretches & expands to accommodate oversized loads without punctures, leaks or tears, while the break-resistant drawstring keeps everything together
  • Received 4+ stars out of 2,460+ reviews

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
10m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
1h ago
Now $10.18/2
Likes Reply
