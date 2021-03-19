Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2 for $6.50 Scott 12-Pk Bath Tissue
$3.25 ea $5.00 ea
4h ago
Expires : 03/20/21
Walgreens is offering 2 for $6.50 Scott 12-Pk Bath Tissue ($3.25 each) when you add 2 to your cart and 'clip' the $1 off coupon on the product page. Get free Shipping on orders over $35.

Also check out these BOGO 50% off paper goods (mix & match)!

Details:
  • Tested for Strength
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Septic Safe
  • Received 4+ stars from over 590 reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
4h ago
Admin/Mods adjusted to correct price, ( 2 for $6.50 after coupons)
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
3 days ago
Updated, with new discount
