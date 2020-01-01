Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 65% Off Weekly Deals + Free Shipping

HP offers Weekly Deals with savings laptops, desktops, tech accessories and more! Shipping is free.More
Up to 50% Off Business Weekly Deals

Extra 15% Off Accessories + 10% Off Monitors w/ PC Purchase

10% Students & Teachers Discount

Free 100 Points w/ Signup | HP Rewards

Perks:
  • Earn 100 points by joining
  • Earn 3% back in rewards
  • Earn 1 point for every $1 spentMore
    Free Shipping (No Minimum)

    Up to $220 Off Intel-Powered PCs

    About HP

    For years HP has been known as the go-to computer source, providing machines that are effective and affordable in both desktop and laptop forms. This is true when purchasing in-store or ordering online. Certain advantages are also available for those who order via the company's website, such as the ability to create a custom machine, gaining access to discounts and sales, and ongoing customer service. The same goes for printers, and other office items and accessories. To get the biggest discount possible, use your HP coupon code with sales prices!

    What are the best HP coupons?

    Shopping directly at HPâ€™s online store allows you to use various coupons, like earning an extra $15 off your order of $75 or more. We also see coupon codes specifically for select items in the online store, like HP brand accessories and printers. You can even get free next day shipping on certain items with promo codes found right here.

    How do I use my coupon code?

    When shopping online at HP:
    1. Add desired item(s) to your shopping bag.

    2. At check out, enter your code where it says "Coupon code?"

    3. Click â€˜Applyâ€™

    4. Your discount will be reflected in the final price shown.



    What are the best HP sales?

    Check the homepage for lower than sticker prices every day. What's on sale is regularly switched out, too, so folks can gain access to all of the brand's best products. Because you have decided to buy directly from the HP store and not a re-seller, you will find that prices are often lower than other electronics stores. Check the homepage for featured products which are discounted from time to time. Savings run as high as 50% off with free shipping on all orders with no minimum.

    How else can I save money?

    Return customers often know exactly what they need â€“ whether it's something small or an entire new computer. Or, if they don't, HP is right there to offer advice and support. HP guarantees that you will always get the lowest price when you shop in their store by providing price matching. They will price match stores like Best Buy and Amazon, so if you see their products priced lower there, you can get the same price directly from HP.

    Whether you need a little or a lot from the electronic spectrum, HP has all areas of goods to offer its consumers. Check in and browse, or follow sales for access to low prices, no matter what type of HP item you need.