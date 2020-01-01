How Do I File My Taxes For Free with H&R Block?

Tax Filing Options:

File Taxes Online - H&R Block offers several e-file services and they offer an online version that is best for first-time filers, free of charge. They also offer Basic, Deluxe, and Premium online tax filing each of which caters to homeowners, investors, self-employed or rental property owners.

Additional online tools include Business Owners Tax Tools & Health Insurance Enrollment.



Tax Filing Software - H&R Block has 4 different filing software versions available with additional features for homeowners and business owners.

Additional software tools assist with Prior Year Returns & ACA Healthcare Taxes

H&R Block Tax Software from Other Online Retailers: Close to tax season, many online tech retailer offers extreme discounts and rebates on tax software, so be sure to search for tax software deals and compare to maximize your savings!



File Taxes with a Pro - Find a tax prep professional in your area that offers not only tax filing services but also: free ACA tax impact analysis, personalized account, payment options, free second review and more!



Products & Services - Although not a tax filing option, H&R provides a range of tax-related services that can be of great help with tax returns so we suggest you take a look and get the most out of their services!

Exploring H&R Block Tools & Offers:

Emerald Card : The Emerald Card is an exclusive H&R prepaid MasterCard where members can earn instant cash rewards and it makes for a great budgeting method. The best thing about this card? There is no setup, monthly, overdraft or purchase fees!



: The Emerald Card is an exclusive H&R prepaid MasterCard where members can earn instant cash rewards and it makes for a great budgeting method. The best thing about this card? There is no setup, monthly, overdraft or purchase fees! Tax Calculator: This is a free tool to help you calculate and understand your refund amount.

Connect with H&R Block:

H&R Block is a leading provider of tax preparation services worldwide with a network of over 11,000 locations and thousands of certified professionals. Outside of tax season, H&R Block helps all types of people manage their finances and keep their assets secure. Take advantage of professional accountants and financial experts who can help interpret and sort out overwhelming paperwork.