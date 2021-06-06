IKEA Coupon: $10 Off $10 Coupon

Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
In-Store

$10 Off $10 Coupon

IKEA Family Members, get $10 off your in-store purchase of $10 or more! Plus, get a free Frozen Yogurt in the IKEA Bistro. Present these coupons at a location near you to redeem your offer.

Note: Exclusions may apply.

Expires 6/30/21
In-Store

$25 Off $250+ Coupon | IKEA Moving Program

If you're moving to a new house or apartment, you can get a free $25 off IKEA coupon! Valid on your next $250 in-store purchase. Just fill out a short form with some information and they'll send you an email with your coupon!

They'll also provide you with helpful advice for getting prepared for your upcoming move and a few checklists to help you plan your move from start to finish.

321 comments
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

15% Off ÄPPLARÖ Gateleg Table

IKEA Family offer

Expires 6/6/21
20% OFF
Sale

Limited Time Sales & Offers from IKEA

Most of the offers listed on this page are for IKEA Family Member only, but luckily its free to join! Usually, up to 20% off select brands and categories is what's offered. If there are no promotions happening currently, be sure to check back soon!

38 comments
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Custom Quartz Countertops

IKEA Family offer

Expires 6/20/21
OFFER
Sale

Offers, Freebies & Surprises | IKEA Family

Join for Free Today! IKEA FAMILY members receive exclusive product discounts, special offers, ideas and inspirations and so much more.
Every month they place a new selection of products on sale with special members-only prices just for IKEA FAMILY members. You also have free access to our inspirational home furnishing tutorials and workshops.

33 comments
$25 OFF
Sale

$25 Off First Purchase & More | IKEA Visa Credit Card

Open an IKEA Visa Credit Card & get $25 off your first purchase (minimum $25 purchase)! Plus, every purchase you make with your IKEA Visa credit card, could lead to your next IKEA Reward Certificate.

Perks of the Card:
  • $25 off your first IKEA purchase
    Valid when you open and use your card the same day
  • $25 IKEA Reward Certificate4
    Valid when you make $500 in qualifying purchases outside of IKEA, Traemand
    and TaskRabbit within the first 90 days.
  • 5% back in rewards on IKEA purchases
  • Plus Traemand installation and TaskRabbit assembly services
  • 3% back in rewards on dining, grocery and utility purchases
  • 1% back in rewards on all other purchases
  • Auto rental protection
  • Automatic enrollment in the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program

Note: Rewards certificates are redeemed in $15 increments on your billing statement, and are valid for the next 45 days.

4 comments
Sale

Affordable Home Essentials Under $20

Shop and find what you want for under $20.

2 comments
FREE
Sale

Free 2021 Catalogue and Brochures

Find budget friendly tips, to hands on ideas, new products and familiar favorites! the ILKEA 2021 digital Catalog will be available soon!

IKEA Brochures (available now!) are designed to give you more specific product information as well as lots of room inspiration.

2 comments
Sale

New Lower Price Items

At IKEA, they are constantly striving to cut costs without compromising quality. Whenever you see "New Lower Price", it means that they've found a way to offer quality products at even better prices!

1 used today
OFFER
Sale

Small Item Shipping Rate Starts At $5

IKEA's shipping rate starts at $5 for small items. Large Item Delivery (by truck) starts at $49. If you're shopping at a local IKEA store and opt for Home Delivery, the starting rate is $59.

1 used today
BLOG
Sale

27 IKEA Shopping Hacks Everyone Should Know

If you're fortunate enough to have an IKEA in your drivable area, you probably know how great it is to shop there. You also probably know just how extremely massive this big, blue store is. It's filled with everything you can imagine to fill your home - kitchen, bedroom, living room, bathroom, even the inside of your fridge (comment on this post if you love IKEA's Swedish meatballs!). Although IKEA's prices are fair, there are shopping hacks that can help you save even more. Check out this blog to see what we mean.

1 comment
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free IKEA Wall Anchoring Hardware Safety Kit For Chests Or Dressers

Just fill out form through this link, submit it, and they'll send you the kits you requested.

1 used today
Sale

Plan Your Future Kitchen, Bedroom or More with The Ikea 3D Planner

Become your own interior designer with the help of the IKEA Planner Tools!

How it Works:
  • Drag and drop your choice of furniture into the room and fit them to the exact measurements of your home.
  • Rearrange and try different styles until youâ€™re satisfied with the result. View it in 3D and print with all the measurements, just like an architect.
  • Plus, see how much it will cost and get the list of all products.
  • Once you're happy with your plan, save, print or e-mail your plan and list so that you can pick it up at your nearest IKEA store.


1 used today

IKEA FAQ
About IKEA
Shop the most popular home and furniture store featuring Scandinavian modern style furniture, lighting, decor, kitchen appliances, storage options and accessories at the best prices available. Use today's IKEA coupon code to get up to $50 off, snag free shipping, free delivery, and more discounts.

