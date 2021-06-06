IKEA Coupon: $10 Off $10 Coupon





Perks of the Card:

$25 off your first IKEA purchase

Valid when you open and use your card the same day



Valid when you open and use your card the same day $25 IKEA Reward Certificate4

Valid when you make $500 in qualifying purchases outside of IKEA, Traemand

and TaskRabbit within the first 90 days.



Valid when you make $500 in qualifying purchases outside of IKEA, Traemand and TaskRabbit within the first 90 days. 5% back in rewards on IKEA purchases



Plus Traemand installation and TaskRabbit assembly services



3% back in rewards on dining, grocery and utility purchases



1% back in rewards on all other purchases



Auto rental protection



Automatic enrollment in the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program

Note: Rewards certificates are redeemed in $15 increments on your billing statement, and are valid for the next 45 days. Open an IKEA Visa Credit Card & get $25 off your first purchase (minimum $25 purchase)! Plus, every purchase you make with your IKEA Visa credit card, could lead to your next IKEA Reward Certificate.: Rewards certificates are redeemed in $15 increments on your billing statement, and are valid for the next 45 days. More