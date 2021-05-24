Verizon
Free
$59.88
23h ago
21 Likes 3 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Verizon is offering 1 year of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for free to customers who subscribe to the "Play More" or "Get More" plans! Get access to hundreds of games.
Customers with unlimited plans get 6 months for free.
Note: once offer ends, subscription will resume at $4.99 per month. You can cancel at any time.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagsfreebies Apple Disney games Google Play Verizon verizon wireless Apple Arcade
What's the matter?