Jack In The Box Coupons

FREE W/P
Sale

Free 5-Piece Chicken Nuggets with Purchase (Text Signup)

Jack in the Box is offering a 5-piece chicken nuggets for free with any purchase when you sign up to receive text offers.More
Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off First In-App Purchase

Jack in the Box is offering 25% off your first purchase when you order through the mobile app [ios or Android]!More
Get Deal
In-Store

Free 5-pc Mini Churros

Use In-Store
Expires 12/31/20
In-Store

Free Large Drink w/ Homestyle Ranch Chicken Club Purchase

Use In-Store
In-Store

$4 Fish Sandwich Combo

Use In-Store
4 comments
In-Store

2 for $2 Desserts (Mobile App)

Offer Details:
Choose from 5pc. Mini Churros, Chocolate Overload Cake and creamy NY Style Cheesecake.More
Use In-Store
In-Store

2 for $4 Breakfast Croissants

Use In-Store
1 comment
In-Store

$4.99 White Cheddar Cheeseburger Combo

Use In-Store
In-Store

$1 Any Size Drinks (Mobile App)

Use In-Store
In-Store

$3.99 Really Big Chicken Sandwich Combo

Use In-Store
In-Store

$4.99 BBQ Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo

Use In-Store
In-Store

2 for $4 Breakfast Biscuits + $1 Donut Hole

Try our 2 for $4 Breakfast Biscuits. You'll get two biscuits with melty cheese, a freshly cracked iegg, and your choice of grilled bacon or sausage. And as if that wasn't good enough, you can add 4 donut holes for an extra buck.More
Use In-Store
In-Store

2 Free Tacos with Purchase | Birthday Offer

Use this printable birthday promotion to get 2 free tacos from Jack's. Print this promotion and present it to your server along with your I.D. In addition to on your actual birthday, this special is valid during your entire birthday week. Valid at participating locations across the United States.

For more information, click here.More
Use In-Store
1 comment
In-Store

Free Birthday Dessert

Choose either the delicious Chocolate Overload cake or the amazing New York Cheesecake!More
Use In-Store
2 comments
Sale

Exclusive Offers | Email Sign Up

Use your mobile number or your email - or bothMore
Get Deal
2 comments
In-Store

2 for $3 Breakfast Jacks

Use In-Store
1 used today
In-Store

$4.99 Cheeseburger Combo

Use In-Store
1 comment
In-Store

2 for $4 Breakfast Croissants

Use In-Store
In-Store

$3 Sauced Loaded Fries

Try the new Chili Cheese Curly Fries, made with all-beef chili and crispy curly fries, all smothered in melted cheddar cheese. Or the new Triple Cheese & Bacon Curly Fries, with your favorite curly fries, savory bacon and three types of cheese.More
Use In-Store
In-Store

99¢ Tacos (Mobile App)

Note: Image is for informational purpose only.More
Use In-Store
1 comment

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box is among the nation's leading fast-food hamburger chains