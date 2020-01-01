printable birthday promotion to get 2 free tacos from Jack's. Print this promotion and present it to your server along with your I.D. In addition to on your actual birthday, this special is valid during your entire birthday week. Valid at participating locations across the United States.



For more information, click Use thisto get 2 free tacos from Jack's. Print this promotion and present it to your server along with your I.D. In addition to on your actual birthday, this special is valid during your entire birthday week. Valid at participating locations across the United States.For more information, click here More