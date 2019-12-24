Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Jamba Juice Coupons & Printable Coupon 2020

$3 OFF
Sale

$3 Off First Order + $2 Off Second | Rewards Sign Up

Enjoy $3 OFF your first order and $2 OFF your second order (woot, woot!) - $10min. ;) Sign up is easy! After you verify your email address, all you have to do is enter your phone number on the touchscreen in store, or redeem in cart when ordering online. Earn $3 off your next purchase every time you get 35 points and a free smoothie or juice on your birthday.

Plus, get a free birthday smoothie, redeemable two weeks prior of date of birthday.More
Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale

Discounted Jamba Juice Gift Cards | Raise.com

Get Deal

Related Stores

1,836 subscribers
87,889 subscribers
56,279 subscribers
3,909 subscribers

Popular Stores

419,949 subscribers
135,139 subscribers
137,624 subscribers
472,722 subscribers

About Jamba Juice

Jamba Juice is the category-defining leader in healthy blended beverages, juices, and good-for-you snacks. Use Jamba Juice printable coupons and other offers for $2 off, buy one get one free deals and more. Save on your favorite smoothie, juice or secret menu item today!

$2 Off Any Size Smoothie

Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
JAMBAJOY
Copy Code
Shop Now
Never miss another coupon from
Jamba Juice
Jamba Juice is offering $2 off any size smoothie when you order online! Just enter this code at online checkout.
JAMBAJOY
100% success (17 votes) - Expired 12/24/19
Posting anonymously as BlushingElephant
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?