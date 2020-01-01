How to Use a JCPenny Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Find and click on the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner of the site.





On the checkout page, click on the â€œFind Best Couponâ€ box and enter your code in the â€œPromo Codeâ€ box. Click â€œApply.â€





See the coupon applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



Quick Savings Tip

What are the Best JCPenney Coupons?

How to Use a JCPenney Coupon?

What are More Ways to Save?

JCPenney is one of the most popular department stores in the world and is dedicated to offering the lowest everyday prices and coupons to make great deals even better. Save on furniture, clothing, bed & bath, shoes, gifts and more. Today's best JCPenney coupons are available now and new coupons are added daily. Sign up below to receive email alerts for new JCPenney coupon codes and printable coupons.JCPenney typically offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code at any given time. So even if you don't see a sale going on, chances are there's still going to be a code available. Be sure to check out the JCPenney coupons page on their website for additional codes and sales.The best site-wide codes are for 15-25% off your entire purchase. Sometimes these codes require a JCPenney credit card, but most of the time these discounts are open to everybody. Specific categories can offer 30-50% off with a coupon code, such as home furniture, luggage, decor, shoes, and more. The best in-store coupons are for $10 off $25 or more. This coupon is usually offered online as well, however, in-store pickup charges will apply if your order is under $25. Don't forget to sign up on the JCPenny website.If you're shopping in stores, you can print out your coupon or show the coupon on a smartphone to redeem. Just be sure that the printable coupon you're using includes a barcode! If you're shopping online, copy and paste your code in the "enter coupon code" field in your cart. The discount will apply automatically.Anyone who shops at JCPenney should check out their Final Take clearance deals, marked down 50-70% every day. You can find deals on popular brands like Nike, Dockers, Clarks, Puma, Cuisinart, Rachael Ray and many more. Coupon codes apply to these deals most of the time for even more savings.