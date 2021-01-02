Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
30% OFF
Code

Extra 20-30% Off Entire Purchase

Extra 30% off with JCPenney Credit Card, or extra 25% off any other way you pay. Credit offer subject to credit approval.

Valid on select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Expires 1/10/21
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Sitewide

JCPenney is offering an extra 15% off sitewide! Just enter this code at checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply. Online only.More
2 comments
40% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

40-50% Outwear & Winter Accessories + Extra 40% Off

JCPenney is offering an extra 40% off outwear and winter accessories for the family already reduced 40-50%.

Exclusions apply.More
Expires 1/9/21
10% OFF
Sale

Extra 10% Off Select Styles with In-store Pickup

Valid with fast & free same-day curbside or in-store pick up! Select styles.More
In-Store

Extra 25-30% Off Entire Purchase

Cardholders can save an extra 30% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. Non-cardholders save an extra 25% off. Just present this coupon at a location near you.More
Expires 1/10/21
$10 OFF
Sale

How $10 Off $10 Coupon Giveaways Work

When available, these $10 off $10 coupons are usually offered on specific weekends, starting on Saturday, at participating locations. In order to grab one you have to head in-store! They will be handed out to the first hundred or so customers at each location. The earlier you go, the more likely you are to get your coupon from one of the JCPenney associates.

From time to time, JCPenney also offers $10 off $10 coupons with your $75 e-gift card purchases.

Note: This coupon will be valid on select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry and home items.More
241 comments
Sale

Earn $10 Rewards | JCPenney Rewards Program

Shop smart. Feel good. Earn $10 rewards During your everyday spending! Provide your email address online or in-stores to get your $10 rewards via email. Plus, access them online to use in store or at jcp.com anytime you need them. There is no limit to the number of $10 JCPenney Rewards that can be earned!

    Perks:
  • Get a $10 reward for every 200 points earned (Credit cardholders with earn 2x the points!)
  • Enjoy a special gift on your birthday
  • Bonus events
  • Special coupons & offers

    Get On-the-go Access with Your Online Account
  • Print or scan your rewards
  • Check your points balance
  • Easily apply rewards at checkout
    All on your phone!

    How do I redeem my $10 JCPenney Reward in store?
    Provide the phone number or email address linked to your rewards account, a store associate will look up your account and apply your Rewards to your purchase. You can also bring in your mobile wallet on the JCPenney App, your printed Reward or your mailed Rewards.

    How many $10 JCPenney Rewards can I redeem on a purchase?
    You can redeem up to ten $10 JCPenney Rewards & up to the purchase amount


    Note: Points will not expire as long as your Program account stays “active”. Rewards will expire in a minimum of 45 days.More
4 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $75 or Free In-store Pickup

JCPenney offers free shipping on orders of $75 or more!
OR choose fast & free same-day pickup!More
$10 OFF
Sale

Official JCPenney Coupons & Special Offers

Click through this link and find JCPenney's official list of promo codes that you can use right now! This page includes online promo codes and in-store printable coupons.

Also, subscribe to DealsPlus email alerts to find out when $10 off $10 coupon giveaways will be available! Usually, these occur on specific Saturdays at your local store. JCPenney also frequently offers $10 off $10 coupons when you purchase $75 e-gift cards, so check back often!

Calling new users! You can get a rare introductory 25% off welcome coupon when you sign up for their emails and mobile text alerts. Isn't saving $$$ fun?

More Ways to Save:
  1. Sign Up for JCPenney Rewards Here
    • Get a coupon for extra 20% off select items upon sign up
    • $10 rewards for every 200 points earned
    • Enjoy a special gift on your birthday
    • Earn rewards 2x faster
    • Cardholders earn 1 point for every $1 spent
    • Other forms of payment earn 1 point for every $2 spent

  2. Sign Up for their Instant Text Alerts
    • Get a 25% off coupon sent to your mobile phone when you sign up.
    • Prices mentioned in the text alerts may vary in Alaska & Puerto Rico.
    • Click here to opt out of text message alerts.

  3. Shop the Outlet Sale + Clearance Section
    • You can shop by category including women, men, kids, and more.
    • You can also shop by price: $5 and under, $10 and under, and more.
    More
28 comments
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Final Take Clearance

Treat yourself to some shopping therapy minus the guilt with JCPenney's online clearance items! Roll up your proverbial sleeves and get ready to jump into a whole new world of discount furniture, accessories, discount shoes, stylish apparel, and so much more! Available in-stores & online!

Find Deals:
  • $5 & Under
  • $10 & Under
  • $25 & Under
  • $50 & UnderMore
    1 comment
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Nike Clothing & Shoes for The Family

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Winter Sale

    In store & online.More
    Expires 2/1/21
    60% OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off Select Watches & Jewelry

    Offer Details:
    • 25% off $100 select regular-priced watches
    • 40% off $325 select regular-priced diamond, gemstone & Modern Bride jewelry
    • 60% off $325 select regular-priced gold & silver jewelryMore
    Expires 1/20/21
    In-Store
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off Select Watches & Jewelry

    Offer Details:
    • 25% off $100 select regular-priced watches
    • 40% off $325 select regular-priced diamond, gemstone & Modern Bride jewelry
    • 60% off $325 select regular-priced gold & silver jewelryMore
    Expires 1/20/21
    25% OFF
    Code

    Extra 25% Off JCPenney Coupon (Text Alerts)

    Sign up for JCPenney text alerts by texting this code to 527365 and you'll get a 25% off code to start with. Your coupon will be valid in-stores & online. Then, wait for coupons, discounts and JCPenney deals to be sent straight to your phone.

    You will get this 25% off coupon within a few days of signing up for their mobile text alerts and it will expire within a month of receiving it.

    Note: Coupon is valid for 25% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home items or 15% off select salon products, furniture, mattresses, housewares, fitness equipment & accessories, floor care, custom blinds & shades.    More
    26 comments
    40% OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 40% Off Select Furniture & Mattresses

    Offer Details:
    • 25% off $750 select regular-priced furniture
    • 40% off $750 select regular-priced mattressesMore
    Expires 1/17/21
    25% OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 25% Off Fan Shop Merchandise

    Expires 1/10/21
    BOGO
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Buy One, Get One Free Fila Shoes

    Expires 1/10/21
    In-Store

    JCPenney Weekly Ad

    Check out the JCPenney Weekly Ad for the latest deals on your favorite items. Find everything you need to redecorate your home. Shop chic curtains to update your living or dining room or a designer area rug to soften your space with some color and fabric. Update your wardrobe for you and your family with a great variety of styles for men women & children.More
    40% OFF
    Code

    40% Off Select Original & Reg-Priced Custom Window

    SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPONMore
    Expires 2/4/21
    In-Store

    40% Off Select Original & Regular Priced Custom Window

    Expires 2/4/21
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 25% Off Select Styles | Email & Text Sign Up

    Sign up for JCPenney text or emails and receive a coupon 25% off select styles in-store or online. Sent directly to your phone or inbox or both!More
    1 comment
    In-Store

    20% Off $30+ On Any Salon Service (New Clients)

    Expires 1/30/21
    10% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free January Craft Activity + Extra 10% Off Coupon (1/9)

    Head in-store on January 9th and your kids will receive a free craft activity, you'll receive a coupon fo an extra 10% off in-stores or online! You cna combine this with other JCPenney coupons to boost your savings.More
    Expires 1/9/21
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Clearance

    Clearance items are not eligible for coupon discountsMore
    Expires 1/31/21
    In-Store

    50% Off Photography Purchase | JCPenney Portraits

    Plus, enjoy a free 8x10 photography printMore
    Sale

    $6.99 Okie Dokie Fleece

    Expires 1/31/21
    50% OFF
    Sale

    40-50% Off Heavyweight Jackets

    Expires 1/16/21
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $29.99 Linden Street Microcotton Blanket

    Expires 1/10/21
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 20% Off Toys: Hot Wheels, Nerf, Board Games, Disney Collection

    Expires 1/31/21
    Sale

    $17.99 Ea. Paul Mitchell or Matrix Total Results Products

    Expires 1/31/21
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Adidas

    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off Next Purchase | JCPenney Credit Card

    Get an extra 15% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, salon products, furniture, mattresses, home items, and custom blinds and shades plus 5% off select electrics and electronics including TVs when you open and use your JCPenney credit card today!

    If you did not get a credit decision at the time of the application but are later approved, you will still receive a $10 off $10 coupon in your credit card welcome package.

    You will also be automatically enrolled in the JCPenney Rewards Program. So in addition to all the perks that automatically come with that, you will also earn double the points with your card! Earn up to 2,000 points on a single purchase.

    Note:
    • This offer can be combined with another coupon.
    • A different offer may be available in stores.
    • Special financing and new account discount cannot be combined on appliance purchases.More
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Top 10 Ways to Save Money At JCPenney

    Calling all JCPenney shoppers! Do you want to maximize your savings and earn big discounts? Well, you're in luck! I've compiled a list of the top 10 ways you can save money at JCPenney. From signing up to their rewards program to price matching competitors, there are a number of ways you can score great deals on hot items. Just click through to this DealsPlus blog.More
    2 comments
    In-Store

    10% Off Sephora Inside JCPenney | Healthcare Workers & First Responders

    No coupon necessary, images is informational only. Show your ID or badge to redeem.More
    Sale

    JCPenney Portrait Coupons

    Looking for a great deal on photos and portraits? Click through to see all the latest deals.More
    1 comment
    1% OFF
    Sale

    Discounted JCPenney Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    About JCPenney

    JCPenney is one of the most popular department stores in the world and is dedicated to offering the lowest everyday prices and coupons to make great deals even better. Save on furniture, clothing, bed & bath, shoes, gifts and more. Today's best JCPenney coupons are available now and new coupons are added daily. Sign up below to receive email alerts for new JCPenney coupon codes and printable coupons.

    How to Use a JCPenny Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click on the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner of the site.
      jcpenny

    3. On the checkout page, click on the â€œFind Best Couponâ€ box and enter your code in the â€œPromo Codeâ€ box. Click â€œApply.â€
      jcpenny

    4. See the coupon applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
      jcpenny


    Quick Savings Tip

    JCPenney typically offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code at any given time. So even if you don't see a sale going on, chances are there's still going to be a code available. Be sure to check out the JCPenney coupons page on their website for additional codes and sales.

    What are the Best JCPenney Coupons?

    The best site-wide codes are for 15-25% off your entire purchase. Sometimes these codes require a JCPenney credit card, but most of the time these discounts are open to everybody. Specific categories can offer 30-50% off with a coupon code, such as home furniture, luggage, decor, shoes, and more. The best in-store coupons are for $10 off $25 or more. This coupon is usually offered online as well, however, in-store pickup charges will apply if your order is under $25. Don't forget to sign up on the JCPenny website.

    How to Use a JCPenney Coupon?

    If you're shopping in stores, you can print out your coupon or show the coupon on a smartphone to redeem. Just be sure that the printable coupon you're using includes a barcode! If you're shopping online, copy and paste your code in the "enter coupon code" field in your cart. The discount will apply automatically.

    What are More Ways to Save?

    Anyone who shops at JCPenney should check out their Final Take clearance deals, marked down 50-70% every day. You can find deals on popular brands like Nike, Dockers, Clarks, Puma, Cuisinart, Rachael Ray and many more. Coupon codes apply to these deals most of the time for even more savings.

