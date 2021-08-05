Get 30% off with your JCPenney card or 25% of any other way you pay. (10% off select categories.) Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Shipping is free on $75 o opt-on for free in-store pickup.
Get an extra 35% off select bedding, bath & window with this PROMO CODE at checkout.
JCPenney is offering an extra 35% off select bedding, bath & window or get an extra 15% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $75.
1000s of deals, going on now! JCPenney is offering an extra 25% off your online purchase! Valid on select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $75.
Sign up for JCPenney text alerts by texting this code to 527365 and you'll get a 25% off code to start with. Your coupon will be valid in-stores & online. Then, wait for coupons, discounts and JCPenney deals to be sent straight to your phone.
You will get this 25% off coupon within a few days of signing up for their mobile text alerts and it will expire within a month of receiving it.
Note: Coupon is valid for 25% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home items or 15% off select salon products, furniture, mattresses, housewares, fitness equipment & accessories, floor care, custom blinds & shades.More
Click through this link and find JCPenney's official list of promo codes that you can use right now! This page includes online promo codes and in-store printable coupons.
Also, JCPenney frequently offers $10 off $10 coupons when you purchase $75 e-gift cards, so check back often!
Shop smart. Feel good. Earn $10 rewards During your everyday spending! Provide your email address online or in-stores to get your $10 rewards via email. Plus, access them online to use in store or at jcp.com anytime you need them. There is no limit to the number of $10 JCPenney Rewards that can be earned!
Perks:
Get a $10 reward for every 200 points earned (Credit cardholders with earn 2x the points!)
Enjoy a special gift on your birthday
Bonus events
Special coupons & offers
Get On-the-go Access with Your Online Account
Print or scan your rewards
Check your points balance
Easily apply rewards at checkout
All on your phone!
How do I redeem my $10 JCPenney Reward in store?
Provide the phone number or email address linked to your rewards account, a store associate will look up your account and apply your Rewards to your purchase. You can also bring in your mobile wallet on the JCPenney App, your printed Reward or your mailed Rewards.
How many $10 JCPenney Rewards can I redeem on a purchase?
You can redeem up to ten $10 JCPenney Rewards & up to the purchase amount
Note: Points will not expire as long as your Program account stays “active”. Rewards will expire in a minimum of 45 days.
Treat yourself to some shopping therapy minus the guilt with JCPenney's online clearance items! Roll up your proverbial sleeves and get ready to jump into a whole new world of discount furniture, accessories, discount shoes, stylish apparel, and so much more! Available in-stores & online!
Check out the JCPenney Weekly Ad for the latest deals on your favorite items. Find everything you need to redecorate your home. Shop chic curtains to update your living or dining room or a designer area rug to soften your space with some color and fabric. Update your wardrobe for you and your family with a great variety of styles for men women & children.More
Get an extra 15% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, salon products, furniture, mattresses, home items, and custom blinds and shades plus 5% off select electrics and electronics including TVs when you open and use your JCPenney credit card today!
If you did not get a credit decision at the time of the application but are later approved, you will still receive a $10 off $10 coupon in your credit card welcome package.
You will also be automatically enrolled in the JCPenney Rewards Program. So in addition to all the perks that automatically come with that, you will also earn double the points with your card! Earn up to 2,000 points on a single purchase.
Note:
This offer can be combined with another coupon.
A different offer may be available in stores.
Special financing and new account discount cannot be combined on appliance purchases.
When available, these $10 off $10 coupons are usually offered on specific weekends, starting on Saturday, at participating locations. In order to grab one you have to head in-store! They will be handed out to the first hundred or so customers at each location. The earlier you go, the more likely you are to get your coupon from one of the JCPenney associates.
Subscribe to this very DealsPlus page and we will notify you several days beforehand
From time to time, JCPenney also offers $10 off $10 coupons with your $75 e-gift card purchases.
Note: This coupon will be valid on select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry and home items.More
JCPenney always has various coupon codes avaiable at any given time. These rannge from 15-30% off and will work on select sale and regular price apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. There is usually a corresponding in-store coupon for each promo code, but sometimes the offers will be available online only. JCPenney used to offer $10 off $10 coupon giveaways, however they have not dont that since around 2019. The best coupon that they have been offering recently is an extra 20, 40 or 50% Mystery coupon. You can can head in-stores where associates will be handing out the coupons, o subscribe to JCPenney emails and they will send them staright ot you.
Can I stack JCPenney coupons?
JCPenney allows customers to stack coupons as long as the apply different functions. First % or $ Off coupon, then coupons that apply such things as free shipping, then any applicable rewards will be applied.
Can you use JCPenney coupons at Sephora stores?
You cannot use JCPenney coupons at Sephora, but select Sephora coupons can be redeemed on products inside the JCPenney-Sephora store. Check the fine print on the Sephoar coupon to verify if it will work
Can I use JCPenney coupons on sale products?
JCpenney coupons are generally restircted to apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. However, the always work on sale & clearance items within these categories! Clearance items can already be discounted up to 80% off, that means you can get a incredible price on some items if you're good at stacking coupons and deals.
How do I get $10 off $10 JCPenney coupons?
JCPenney used to offer $10 off $10 coupon giveaways, however they have not dont that since around 2019. Recently, they have been offering an exta 20, 40 or 50% Mystery coupon. You can can head in-stores where associates will be handing out the coupons, or subscribe to JCPenney emails and they will send them staright to you. Standard exclusions apply to these coupons.
How do I get free shipping?
JCPenney used to offer free shippign on orders of $49 or more. Recently the minimum was upped to orders of at least $75. However, you can opt in for free same-day in-store pick up!
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes, JCpenney offers free same-day in-store pick up, and your order can be ready within 2 hours! Just select this option at checkout and you will receive an email when it is ready. They will hold your order at the store for 10 days.
What is their return policy?
They will gladly accept merchandise returns in original condition, but some rules and exceptions apply. Without a receipt, items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund as JCPenney store credit.
Do they offer a Price Match Guarantee?
JCPenney does offer a price match guarantee! If you find a lower, currently advertised price within 14 days of your purchase on an identical item at a competitor, just bring the ad to a JCPenney store and they'll match that price and refund you the difference.
What kind of perks do cardholders get?
Get a coupons for 15, 20 or 35% off your next purchase when you apply and are accepted for a JCPenney Credit Card! Plus, cardholders often get a high discount with specific coupons than non-cardholders and earn reawrds points 2x faster.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
JCPenney does not offer any special discounts for military, first responders, teachers or students, nor do they feature a 'Refer a Friend' program. However, you can text SHOP to 527365 and a coupons for an extra 25% off select categories will be sent straight to your phone.
