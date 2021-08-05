Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$30 OFF
Extra $20 Off $50 Or $30 Off $75

Enter this code at checkout to receive $20 off when you spend $50 or $30 off $75. Valid on select categories.

Get an extra 25% off you order, no minimum purchase required with this PROMO CODE.

Note: Exclusions apply.
39 used today - Expires 5/9/21
25% OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra 25% Off or 30% Off $75+

Get an extra 20% off or an extra 30% off when you spend $75 or more! Valid on select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $75 or free same-day pickup.

Note: Exclusions apply.
21 used today - Expires 5/9/21
In-Store

Extra $20 Off $50 Or $30 Off $75

Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Exclusions apply.
16 used today - Expires 5/9/21
30% OFF
Extra 25-30% Off Sitewide

Get 30% off with your JCPenney card or 25% of any other way you pay. (10% off select categories.) Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Shipping is free on $75 o opt-on for free in-store pickup.


Note: Exclusions apply.
10 used today - Expires 5/10/21
15% OFF
Extra 15% Off Sitewide

JCPenney is offering an extra 15% off sitewide! Just enter this code at checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply. Online only.
8 used today - 6 comments
40% OFF
30-65% Fine & Fashion Jewelry + Extra 40% Off

Extra 40% off select original, regular & sale-priced fine & fashion jewelry
5 used today - Expires 5/5/21
Extra 25-30% Off Storewide

Get 30% off with your JCPenney card or 25% of any other way you pay. 10% off select categories. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Exclusions apply.
7 used today - Expires 5/10/21
30% OFF
Coupon verified!

30% Off $400+ Custom Blinds & Shades

Valid on select reg-priced custom blinds & shades.
5 used today - Expires 5/9/21
Coupon verified!

Extra 25% Off Or 30% Off $75+

Get an extra 20% off or an extra 30% off when you spend $75 or more! Valid on select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Exclusions apply.
2 used today - Expires 5/9/21
Coupon verified!

30% Off $400+ Custom Blinds & Shades

Valid on select reg-priced custom blinds & shades.
Expires 5/9/21
Earn $10 Rewards | JCPenney Rewards Program

Shop smart. Feel good. Earn $10 rewards During your everyday spending! Provide your email address online or in-stores to get your $10 rewards via email. Plus, access them online to use in store or at jcp.com anytime you need them. There is no limit to the number of $10 JCPenney Rewards that can be earned!

    Perks:

    Perks:
  • Get a $10 reward for every 200 points earned (Credit cardholders with earn 2x the points!)
  • Enjoy a special gift on your birthday
  • Bonus events
  • Special coupons & offers

    Get On-the-go Access with Your Online Account
  • Print or scan your rewards
  • Check your points balance
  • Easily apply rewards at checkout
    All on your phone!

    How do I redeem my $10 JCPenney Reward in store?
    Provide the phone number or email address linked to your rewards account, a store associate will look up your account and apply your Rewards to your purchase. You can also bring in your mobile wallet on the JCPenney App, your printed Reward or your mailed Rewards.

    How many $10 JCPenney Rewards can I redeem on a purchase?
    You can redeem up to ten $10 JCPenney Rewards & up to the purchase amount


    Note: Points will not expire as long as your Program account stays “active”. Rewards will expire in a minimum of 45 days.More
7 used today - 4 comments
25% OFF
Extra 25% Off JCPenney Coupon (Text Alerts)

Sign up for JCPenney text alerts by texting this code to 527365 and you'll get a 25% off code to start with. Your coupon will be valid in-stores & online. Then, wait for coupons, discounts and JCPenney deals to be sent straight to your phone.

You will get this 25% off coupon within a few days of signing up for their mobile text alerts and it will expire within a month of receiving it.

Note: Coupon is valid for 25% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home items or 15% off select salon products, furniture, mattresses, housewares, fitness equipment & accessories, floor care, custom blinds & shades.
6 used today - 26 comments
$10 OFF
Official JCPenney Coupons & Special Offers

Click through this link and find JCPenney's official list of promo codes that you can use right now! This page includes online promo codes and in-store printable coupons.

Also, subscribe to DealsPlus email alerts to find out when JCPenney Mystery coupons become available! Usually, these occur on specific Saturdays at your local store. JCPenney also frequently offers $10 off $10 coupons when you purchase $75 e-gift cards, so check back often!


More Ways to Save:
  1. Sign Up for JCPenney Rewards Here
    • $10 rewards for every 200 points earned
    • Enjoy a special gift on your birthday
    • Earn rewards 2x faster
    • Cardholders earn 1 point for every $1 spent
    • Other forms of payment earn 1 point for every $2 spent

  2. Shop the Outlet Sale + Clearance Section
    • You can shop by category including women, men, kids, and more.
    • You can also shop by price: $5 and under, $10 and under, and more.
    More
4 used today - 28 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $75 or Free In-store Pickup

JCPenney offers free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
OR choose fast & free same-day pickup!More
30% OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra 25-30% Off Select Fine & Fashion Jewelry

Mother's Day Jewelry Sale! Extra 30% off with your JCPenney credit card or extra 25% off any other way you pay on select fine & fashion jewelry.

Note: Exclusions apply.
4 used today - Expires 5/10/21
25% OFF
Extra 25% Off Select Styles | Email & Text Sign Up

Sign up for JCPenney text or emails and receive a coupon 25% off select styles in-store or online. Sent directly to your phone or inbox or both!
1 comment
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Final Take Clearance

Treat yourself to some shopping therapy minus the guilt with JCPenney's online clearance items! Roll up your proverbial sleeves and get ready to jump into a whole new world of discount furniture, accessories, discount shoes, stylish apparel, and so much more! Available in-stores & online!

Find Deals:
  • $5 & Under
  • $10 & Under
  • $25 & Under
  • $50 & Under

Find Deals:
  • $5 & Under
  • $10 & Under
  • $25 & Under
  • $50 & UnderMore
    2 used today - 1 comment
    $10 Bonus Reward When You Shop Twice Now Through 5/9

    Must Spend $25 Each Time. Rewards Member Exclusive: Not a Rewards member? Join Today.
    4 used today - Expires 5/9/21
    25% OFF
    25% Off Nike Clothing & Shoes for The Family

    2 used today
    Extra 25-30% Off Select Fine & Fashion Jewelry

    Mother's Day Jewelry Sale! Extra 30% off with your JCPenney credit card or extra 25% off any other way you pay on select fine & fashion jewelry. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    Expires 5/10/21
    $10 OFF
    How $10 Off $10 Coupon Giveaways Work

    When available, these $10 off $10 coupons are usually offered on specific weekends, starting on Saturday, at participating locations. In order to grab one you have to head in-store! They will be handed out to the first hundred or so customers at each location. The earlier you go, the more likely you are to get your coupon from one of the JCPenney associates.

    Subscribe to this very DealsPlus page and we will notify you several days beforehand

    From time to time, JCPenney also offers $10 off $10 coupons with your $75 e-gift card purchases.

    Note: This coupon will be valid on select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry and home items.
    4 used today - 241 comments
    30% OFF
    Extra 30% Off Select Items

    5 used today - Expires 5/9/21
    15% OFF
    Extra 15% Off Next Purchase | JCPenney Credit Card

    Get an extra 15% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, salon products, furniture, mattresses, home items, and custom blinds and shades plus 5% off select electrics and electronics including TVs when you open and use your JCPenney credit card today!

    If you did not get a credit decision at the time of the application but are later approved, you will still receive a $10 off $10 coupon in your credit card welcome package.

    You will also be automatically enrolled in the JCPenney Rewards Program. So in addition to all the perks that automatically come with that, you will also earn double the points with your card! Earn up to 2,000 points on a single purchase.

    Note:
    • This offer can be combined with another coupon.
    • A different offer may be available in stores.
    • Special financing and new account discount cannot be combined on appliance purchases.More
    JCPenney Weekly Ad

    Check out the JCPenney Weekly Ad for the latest deals on your favorite items. Find everything you need to redecorate your home. Shop chic curtains to update your living or dining room or a designer area rug to soften your space with some color and fabric. Update your wardrobe for you and your family with a great variety of styles for men women & children.More
    25% OFF
    Top 10 Ways to Save Money At JCPenney

    Calling all JCPenney shoppers! Do you want to maximize your savings and earn big discounts? Well, you're in luck! I've compiled a list of the top 10 ways you can save money at JCPenney. From signing up to their rewards program to price matching competitors, there are a number of ways you can score great deals on hot items. Just click through to this DealsPlus blog.More
    1 used today - 2 comments
    Free Craft Activity + Extra 10% Off Coupon (5/8)

    June JCPenney Kids Zone! Build a special surprise for Father's Day' Activity Kit, plus get an extra 10% Off storewide/sitewide coupon. Head in-stores on 5/8/2021 - 11.a.m to Noon.More
    1 used today - 4 comments - Expires 5/8/21
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off Instant Pot National Event

    Expires 5/8/21
    $10 Lab Created White Sapphire

    Reg $49.98More
    Expires 5/10/21
    $59.99 Explorer Hard Side Luggage

    Expires 5/19/21
    $59.99 Protocol Centennial Soft Side Luggage

    Any sizeMore
    Expires 5/19/21
    $20.69 Ea. Biolage Haircare Gift Sets

    Expires 5/5/21
    $15 Lab Created White Sapphire

    Reg $74.98More
    Expires 5/10/21
    $10 Lab Created White Sapphire

    Reg $49.98More
    Expires 5/10/21
    $15.29 Ea. Salon Bodycare Gift Sets from Biosilk and Urban Hydration

    Expires 5/16/21
    $25 Diamonds

    1/10 CTTW, Reg $124.98More
    Expires 5/10/21
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off Instant Pot National Event

    Expires 5/8/21
    Up to 3% Cashback with Your Online Purchases

    Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to JCPenney (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!

    Note: Exclusions apply and amount earned may vary per item.    More
    JCPenney Portrait Coupons

    Looking for a great deal on photos and portraits? Click through to see all the latest deals.More
    1 comment
    Discounted JCPenney Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    JCPenney FAQ
    What is the best offer from JCPenney
    JCPenney always has various coupon codes avaiable at any given time. These rannge from 15-30% off and will work on select sale and regular price apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. There is usually a corresponding in-store coupon for each promo code, but sometimes the offers will be available online only. JCPenney used to offer $10 off $10 coupon giveaways, however they have not dont that since around 2019. The best coupon that they have been offering recently is an extra 20, 40 or 50% Mystery coupon. You can can head in-stores where associates will be handing out the coupons, o subscribe to JCPenney emails and they will send them staright ot you.
    Can I stack JCPenney coupons?
    JCPenney allows customers to stack coupons as long as the apply different functions. First % or $ Off coupon, then coupons that apply such things as free shipping, then any applicable rewards will be applied.
    Can you use JCPenney coupons at Sephora stores?
    You cannot use JCPenney coupons at Sephora, but select Sephora coupons can be redeemed on products inside the JCPenney-Sephora store. Check the fine print on the Sephoar coupon to verify if it will work
    Can I use JCPenney coupons on sale products?
    JCpenney coupons are generally restircted to apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry & home. However, the always work on sale & clearance items within these categories! Clearance items can already be discounted up to 80% off, that means you can get a incredible price on some items if you're good at stacking coupons and deals.
    How do I get $10 off $10 JCPenney coupons?
    JCPenney used to offer $10 off $10 coupon giveaways, however they have not dont that since around 2019. Recently, they have been offering an exta 20, 40 or 50% Mystery coupon. You can can head in-stores where associates will be handing out the coupons, or subscribe to JCPenney emails and they will send them staright to you. Standard exclusions apply to these coupons.
    How do I get free shipping?
    JCPenney used to offer free shippign on orders of $49 or more. Recently the minimum was upped to orders of at least $75. However, you can opt in for free same-day in-store pick up!
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Yes, JCpenney offers free same-day in-store pick up, and your order can be ready within 2 hours! Just select this option at checkout and you will receive an email when it is ready. They will hold your order at the store for 10 days.
    What is their return policy?
    They will gladly accept merchandise returns in original condition, but some rules and exceptions apply. Without a receipt, items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund as JCPenney store credit.
    Do they offer a Price Match Guarantee?
    JCPenney does offer a price match guarantee! If you find a lower, currently advertised price within 14 days of your purchase on an identical item at a competitor, just bring the ad to a JCPenney store and they'll match that price and refund you the difference.
    What kind of perks do cardholders get?
    Get a coupons for 15, 20 or 35% off your next purchase when you apply and are accepted for a JCPenney Credit Card! Plus, cardholders often get a high discount with specific coupons than non-cardholders and earn reawrds points 2x faster.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    JCPenney does not offer any special discounts for military, first responders, teachers or students, nor do they feature a 'Refer a Friend' program. However, you can text SHOP to 527365 and a coupons for an extra 25% off select categories will be sent straight to your phone.

