What are the best jetBlue coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

1. Select a destination & fill out flight details

2. At checkout, enter coupon into the box next to "Coupon Code"

3. Click "Apply" and your discount will appear

What are the best jetBlue sales?

jetBlue Getaways - features top vacation deals from popular destinations like Las Vegas, Cancun, Jamaica and more



Featured Low Fares - you can find all top low fares on this page along with featured packaged deals



Veterans Discount - jetBlue has Vets Jet program where veterans can get a 5% discount on everyday jetBlue travel

How else can I save money?

jetBlue flights departs from major cities offering travelers low fare deals on getaways, vacations and much more. jetBlue airline is a low cost airline and one of the top airlines in the U.S. partnered with other major airlines like Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines and much more to provide you with deals on international travel. See all destinations from jetBlue and plan a trip with the best jetBlue promo code and coupon to help you save on your upcoming vacation.Travelers do not need coupons or promo code in order to get top low fare deals from jetBlue. jetBlue offers flight fare sales from as low as $49 one way. Also, if you're planning a vacation soon, keep an eye out for 50% off vacation package deals. There's no telling when jetBlue rolls out hot vacation offers but they do have one on on their jetBlue Getaways every week or so. Their low fare sales comes around every 2 weeks and you can keep up to date by subscribing to DealsPlus fares alert above.To redeem your jetBlue promo code:As mentioned above, some of the best fare deals are as low as $49, here are a few quick navigational links to to where you can check for jetBlue fare sales:If you are a frequent flyer at jetBlue, join the TrueBlue program and start earning points and rewards for each time you fly with jetBlue. Members get to redeem points for seat at any time with no blackout dates on jetBlue operated flights. See more details about this offer at jetBlue.com.Another option is the JetBlue Card from American Express (). Upon approval, members earn an instant 20,000 TrueBlue points after you spend $1,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of membership, $0 introductory annual fee and earn more points on your purchases. See all details about this Amex offer at americanexpress.com.