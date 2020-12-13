What are the best J. Jill coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

Add desired item(s) to your cart.

At checkout, enter your address information and proceed to the payment screen.

At the payment screen, enter your promo code in the indicated box and click â€˜Apply.â€™

Your discount will be reflected.



What are the best J. Jill sales?

How else can I save money?

Other shopping tips for J. Jill

J.Jill is a unique specialty retailer of womenâ€™s apparel, accessories and footwear. With new collections every month, there are always easy, inspired styles that let you create a ready-for-anything wardrobeâ€”so you can live the life you love. Find styles in missesâ€™, petite, tall and womenâ€™s sizes.You can enjoy discounts of up to 50% off using J. Jill coupons and promo codes, and when you use your coupon code with online sales and deals you'll be sure to get the biggest discount available.Occasionally, J. Jill offers coupon codes to save some extra cash or obtain free shipping. Combining sale prices with coupons will likely get you the biggest discount. One way to find out about these coupon codes is to sign up for the J. Jill e-mail list. You will receive exclusive e-mail offers such as coupon codes and invitations to private sales and events. These promotional codes are rare, so stay on top of your e-mail and check DealsPlus to make sure you do not miss out.Often times you do not need a coupon code to get great discounts at J. Jill. When shopping online, you will find that there are numerous sale items to browse through. These items have already been marked down to show the latest discounted price, making these discounts instant.When shopping online at J. Jill:If there are no coupon codes available, you can shop through a long list of sale items. J. Jill lists various sale sections online for you to browse through. In the sale section, there are new markdowns listed, as well as sale items of the week. New markdowns may include clothing, shoes, and accessories. Find three new items on sale every week, and save up to 50% off on the sale items of the week.Additionally, lookout for seasonal sales as the seasons change. Seasonal sales can lead you to savings of up to 50% off. J. Jill even breaks down their sales into misses, petites, tall, and shoes & accessories so itâ€™s easier to shop for all the clothing and accessories that fit you best.The J. Jill credit card allows you to earn rewards through their â€˜uncomplicate REWARDSâ€™ program, only available in California and Massachusetts for now! Members receive $10 for every $250 spent (excludes gift cards, sales tax, and shipping & handling fees). The reward amounts are calculated on the 1st of each month, so be sure to get your purchases in before then if you want to reap the benefits.There are also several benefits of opening a credit card with J. Jill. Upon approval, you will earn 10% off your first J. Jill credit card purchase, and 5% off every subsequent purchase with your card. This 5% is also stackable, meaning that the discount works on top of all J. Jill coupons and sales. Additionally, for your entire birthday month, you will enjoy 10% off. Benefits of signing up for the J. Jill credit card go on to include complimentary gift packaging, extended customer service hours, easy payment options, and special offers such as sneak previews and exclusive events.If credit cards are not your thing, donâ€™t worry! J. Jill offers another rewards program, called â€œStyle Rewards.â€ Simply sign up at a participating retail store location, and you will receive an initial welcome offer of $10 off, after your first purchase as a member. You will also receive 5% off during your birthday month, future savings of $10 off for every $250 spent, and details on exclusive offers and events. For now, this program is only available in California and Massachusetts. In order to earn and use rewards after your first purchase, make sure you indicate that you are a rewards member by providing the e-mail address that you used to sign up. Providing your e-mail address upon signing up is also the fastest way to get your rewards card, as regular mail can take up to three weeks.