If credit cards are not your thing, don't worry! J. Jill offers another rewards program, called Style Rewards. Simply sign up at a participating retail store location, and you will receive an initial welcome offer of $10 off, after your first purchase as a member. You will also receive 5% off during your birthday month, future savings of $10 off for every $250 spent, and details on exclusive offers and events. For now, this program is only available in California and Massachusetts. In order to earn and use rewards after your first purchase, make sure you indicate that you are a rewards member by providing the e-mail address that you used to sign up. Providing your e-mail address upon signing up is also the fastest way to get your rewards card, as regular mail can take up to three weeks.