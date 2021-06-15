Shop J. Jill's sale section- discounted up to 50% off. Save on apparel, shoes accessories and more! Plus, check back on DealsPlus, because J.Jill often features promo codes for up to an extra 50% off sale.More
J.Jill always has promo codes available! Just check this DealsPlus page & subscribe to stay up to date. The most popular coupons code is for an extra $50 off $150. An even better coupon comes out from time to time for an extra 30% off sitewide, no minimum purchase required. The best thing about these coupons is that they work on both full-price and sale items. Plus, you can usually score a promo code to get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Sign up for the J.Jill email newsletter and receive a coupon for an extra $50 off orders of $100 or more. They do not offer, student, teacher, military, refer a friend or text sign up offers at this time.
How do I get free shipping?
J.Jill often offers a promo code that will get you free shipping on $50 (sometimes $100). The standard threshold is free shipping on $125 or pay $8.95 flat shipping.
What is their return policy?
J.Jill accept returns of unworn, unwashed, undamaged or defective merchandise within 90 days of your purchase. If returned with the original receipt, you’ll can exchange or receive a refund or credit for the original price. If returned without a receipt, you’ll receive an exchange or merchandise credit for the current selling price.
What perks do cardholders get?
Get approved for the J. Jill Credit Card today!
Perks:
15% Off your first J.Jill credit card purchase
5% off every subsequent purchase with your j.Jill credit card
20% Off your entire purchase on the day of your choice during your birthday month
Exclusive special offers and early access to events
Complimentary gift packaging on all online and catalog orders
What perks do rewards members get?
Not ready to get the J.Jill Credit card? Sign up for their free reward program!
Perks:
$10 off your next J.Jill purchase
$10 off for every $250 you spend
5% Off for your entire birthday month
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Just order ahead and opt-in for curbside pickup.