Coupon of the Day
60% OFF
Code

Up to An Extra 60% Off All Sale Styles + $50 Off $150

Online & today only, get up to an extra 60% off J.Jill sale styles! No code necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout. Free shipping on $125

Then, add this promo code to get an additional $50 off orders of $150 or more. Code valid on both full price items and sale items sitewide.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
6 used today - Expires 6/15/21
$20 OFF
Code
Extra $20 Off $80

Extra $20 Off $80

Valid on both full-price and sale items. Just enter this code at online checkout.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
6 used today - Expires 6/30/21
FREE SHIPPING
Code
Extra $20 Off $80

Free Shipping On $50

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
In-Store
Extra $20 Off $80

Extra $20 Off $80

Valid on both full-price and sale items. Present this coupon at a location near you to redeem your offer.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Use In-Store
4 used today - Expires 6/30/21
$50 OFF
Code

Extra $50 Off $150

Add this code for an extra $50 off orders of $150 or more! Code is valid on regular price and sale items sitewide. $5.95 flat-rate shipping or free shipping on all orders of $125 or more.

Note: Exclusions may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today
$50 OFF
Code
Extra $50 Off $150+

Extra $50 Off $150+

J. Jill is offering an extra $50 off your $150+ purchase! Just enter this code at online checkout.

Note: Exclusions may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$50 OFF
Sale

$50 Off $150 J. Jill Coupon | Email Sign Up

Receive a $50 off J.Jill coupon when you sign up for their email subscription! You will enjoy exclusive offers, previews and more ways to save on comfortable and stylish women's clothing.

Note: Offer is valid for new registrants only.

Offer Details:
  • Offer is valid for one week after you receive the coupon in your email.
  • Offer excludes styles from Ugg, Frye, Bionica, Birkenstock, Born, Clarks, Kenneth Cole, Seychelles, Sofft Somers, Sorel, Superga, and Compassion Fund.
  • You do not need to sign up for more stores to subscribe to. Simply skip and press Submit to subscribe to J.Jill emails only.More
Get Deal
3 comments
$50 OFF
Code
Extra $50 Off $150

Extra $50 Off $150

Add this code for an extra $50 off orders of $150 or more! Code is valid on regular price and sale items sitewide. $5.95 flat-rate shipping or free shipping on all orders of $125 or more.

Note: Exclusions may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off First Purchase | Cardholders

Become a J.Jill credit cardholder and receive 15% off your first purchase plus other exclusive benefits!

Cardholder Perks:
  • Get 5% off every subsequent purchase
  • 20% off your entire purchase on your birthday
  • Special offers and early access to events
  • Free gift packaging with online and catalog orders

Don't want a credit card? You can get a $50 off $150+ coupon when you sign up for their email subscription here!More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Orders of $125 or More

$5.95 flat shipping on orders under $125More
Get Deal
Sale

Official J.Jill Special Offers & Promotions

Check out their credit card perks, email sign up offer and all live promotions! Plus, find all the need-to-know details.More
Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

30% Off Full-priced Scarves

Get Deal
Expires 6/16/21
$30 OFF
Sale

$20-$30 Off Select Full-priced Linen Styles

Get Deal
Expires 6/16/21
Sale

Buy 2+ Perfect Reversible Tanks, Get 20% Off

Get Deal
Expires 6/30/21
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale

Shop J. Jill's sale section- discounted up to 50% off. Save on apparel, shoes accessories and more! Plus, check back on DealsPlus, because J.Jill often features promo codes for up to an extra 50% off sale.More
Get Deal
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Your Next Purchase | Inspired Rewards

Sign up to the free rewards program from J.Jill and enjoy these perks!

  • $10 off your next J.Jill purchase
  • $10 off for every $250 you spend
  • 5% Off for your entire birthday monthMore
Get Deal

J. Jill FAQ
What are the best J. Jill coupons?
J.Jill always has promo codes available! Just check this DealsPlus page & subscribe to stay up to date. The most popular coupons code is for an extra $50 off $150. An even better coupon comes out from time to time for an extra 30% off sitewide, no minimum purchase required. The best thing about these coupons is that they work on both full-price and sale items. Plus, you can usually score a promo code to get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Sign up for the J.Jill email newsletter and receive a coupon for an extra $50 off orders of $100 or more. They do not offer, student, teacher, military, refer a friend or text sign up offers at this time.
How do I get free shipping?
J.Jill often offers a promo code that will get you free shipping on $50 (sometimes $100). The standard threshold is free shipping on $125 or pay $8.95 flat shipping.
What is their return policy?
J.Jill accept returns of unworn, unwashed, undamaged or defective merchandise within 90 days of your purchase. If returned with the original receipt, you’ll can exchange or receive a refund or credit for the original price. If returned without a receipt, you’ll receive an exchange or merchandise credit for the current selling price.
What perks do cardholders get?
Get approved for the J. Jill Credit Card today!


Perks:
  • 15% Off your first J.Jill credit card purchase
  • 5% off every subsequent purchase with your j.Jill credit card
  • 20% Off your entire purchase on the day of your choice during your birthday month
  • Exclusive special offers and early access to events
  • Complimentary gift packaging on all online and catalog orders
What perks do rewards members get?
Not ready to get the J.Jill Credit card? Sign up for their free reward program!


Perks:
  • $10 off your next J.Jill purchase
  • $10 off for every $250 you spend
  • 5% Off for your entire birthday month
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Just order ahead and opt-in for curbside pickup.