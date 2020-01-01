What are the best Journeys coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

1. Add item(s) to cart and proceed to checkout.

2. Input your code in the 'Click to Apply Promo Code' area and then hit apply.

3. Discount will be reflected above.

4. If you've hit apply and there is no discount added, the coupon code is expired.

What are the best Journeys sales?

How else can I save money?

Other shopping tips for Journeys

Journeys is your destination for funky, hip shoes & apparel. They offer the latest brands and trends for back to school styles, work, office, sports and more. Shop for women, men and kidz shoes and select from top brands like Vans, Converse, TOMS, Dr. Marten, Nike and much more. Browse through this DealsPlus page for an extra 5% to 10% off on your Journeys purchase!Some of the best Journeys coupons we've seen gets shoppers 15%, 30% or 50% off purchase. Journeys coupon codes comes with restrictions so sometimes, only regular priced or select brands are eligible for the discount. Check back on the coupon code post for more details or drop a comment and a DealsPlus staff will help you out as soon as possible.Another popular code is the $10 off your entire purchase code which is usually valid when shoppers satisfy a purchase minimum (varies).To redeem your Journeys code:Journeys offer free shipping on your order of $39.99 or greater. They also have free shipping on tons of select items, check it out! Sign up for Journeys email updates and receive an extra 15% off your entire order (coupon should arrive via email).Journeys has tons of sale events throughout the year plus an official sale page where new markdowns are added every other week. Shop for back to school and holiday deals for savings up to 50% off or more and get free shipping on select items. Also, check out theirDeal of the Week and see if you can find an item you like.We recommend shopping their sale page and their outlet anyways since select footwear are usually discounted the highest (as much as 65% off). Older styles or prints are usually on sale here but shoppers will still find a few sweet deals on popular collections from Converse, Vans, TOMS and more.Scan through Journeys contests, events and promo page for new promotional offers. Shoppers also have the option of subscribing to our Journeys email updates above. We'll send you new promo codes and sale events from Journey to help you save on your footwear, backpack and accessory purchases.Journeys has a live chat option at the bottom of their page, so if you experience any difficulties navigating their website or finding a product, simply click on the blue live chat button for immediate help. Shoppers can also navigate through every single category on the site at the bottom of the page and discover online-only deals under and the women's and men's apparel & accessories section.