Kate Spade Promo Codes & Coupons

Coupon of the Day
40% OFF
Code

Extra 40% Off Sale Styles

Get an extra 40% off sale styles with this promo code used at online checkout! Shipping is free.

Note: All sales are finalMore
Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 12/20/20
$20.20 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $20.20 Off $100+ | Surprise Sale

Get Coupon Code
4 used today - Expires 12/31/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop Kate Spade's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide with prices starting from under $50! Shipping is free.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/26/20
FREE GIFT
Code

Free 'Make It Mine' Pouch With Camera Bag Purchase

Buy a customizable camerage bag for $198 and get a 'Make It Mine' Pouch for free when you apply this promo code at online checkout!

Note: See this offer advertised under the 'Personalization' tab.More
Get Coupon Code
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Face Mask With $150+ Regular Priced Purchase

Shipping is free.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping (No Minimum)

Kate Spade offers free shipping on all order, plus free returns!More
Get Deal
EMAIL SIGN
Sale

10% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Kate Spade e-mails and within 48 hours, a personal coupon for 10% off your entire purchase will be sent to you! Coupon will be valid in-stores and online, on regular price and sale items! Plus, Kate Spade will send email subscribers additional 15% off offers every so often, so be sure not to unsubscribe.

Note: Valid for New Accounts Only. Exclusions apply.More
Get Deal
14 comments
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Student Discount

For a limited time only, Kate Spade is offering 15% off sitewide for students when you join their student program by registering and verifying your student status with UNiDAYS.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Styles

Click through this coupon to get to Kate Spade's sale section. There you can find 'Just added' Handbags & Wallets, Clothing, Shoes, Jewelry, Accessories, Kids & Home items for up to 50% off. Plus, shipping is free on every order!More
Get Deal
2 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

$9 Face Masks + Free Shipping

Get Deal
Expires 12/31/20
Sale

Stores Are Reopened!

Kate Spade stores have reopened! Extra measures are being taken during COVID-19 to ensure your safety, including additional cleaning, social distancing and more.

Find your nearest location here.More
Get Deal

About Kate Spade

Since our launch in 1993 with six essential handbags, weâ€™ve always stood for optimistic femininity. Today weâ€™re a global life and style house filled with handbags, of course. Also clothes, shoes, jewelry, home dÃ©cor, tech accessories and so many other things that you use every day.

We value thoughtful details. We think a layer of polished ease looks (and feels) so chic. And to us, modern, sophisticated colors make a personal style statement all their own.

Itâ€™s these founding principles that define our unique style. We like that our style is synonymous with joy.

Kate Spade New York is part of the tapestry house of brands.

How to Use a Kate Spade Coupon Code Online

  1. Select size, color, and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"
    kate spade

  2. Hover over the "Bag" icon in the top right corner, then click "View Bag/Checkout"
    kate spade

  3. Click "Have a Promo Code?" to reveal a dropdown box
    kate spade promo code

  4. Apply promo code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    kate spade promo code


What are the best Kate Spade coupons?


There are many coupons that are available, which will allow you to save as much as 80% in different items. The good news is that the discount can end up being even bigger because they can be combined with their sale prices. More so, upon signing up for free email alerts with your email address, you will receive a 15% off Kate Spade promo code that works on both sale and regular-priced items. You'll also be the first to learn about sale events, new purses, shoes, clothing and jewelry, and even more coupon codes and deals to save on future purchases.

How do I use my promo code?


1. Add item(s) to your cart.
2. At the checkout process or in your shopping bag, there's a field that asks, "Have a Promo Code?"
3. Enter the code and click "Apply." Your discount will apply. Keep in mind that most Kate Spade promo codes work on sale-priced items only.

What are the best Kate Spade sales?


Even without a coupon, there are many times within the year that a Kate Spade sale will be available, making it easy to own one of their pieces at an affordable price that won't hurt your wallet. Sign up for a newsletter, follow their website or social media accounts, or check DealsPlus for Kate Spade promo codes and coupons to stay in the loop and be the first to know of upcoming sales.

Wondering what to buy during a sale event? Kate Spade bags, shoes, wallets and accessories are the most popular products you can find on sale. There are also jewelry pieces that will surely give you an elegant and fashionable look. Even with new arrivals, they can be bought with the use of your coupon or sold at discounts of up to 75% off during sale events. The good news is both sale items and regular-priced new arrivals qualify for free shipping to all 50 states, which is one of the best shopping perks of online shopping. Promo codes are not needed, too. This shipping discount will apply automatically.

More Shopping Tips:


There are over 30 Kate Spade Outlets throughout America and Canada where you can shop highly discounted items in-store. Printable coupons are not needed, as prices are as marked. Discounts range anywhere from 25-75% off or more! However, the quantity may be limited, and these stores are sure to have long lines so be prepared to arrive early or shop on weekdays during work hours.

If there is a store opening in your area, make sure to be one of the first people to be there. Chances are you will be in for a treat if you are among the first 50 customers inside. Just be ready to face long lines if they hand out freebies or coupons, so arrive early and ready to shop at huge discounts.

Watch out for seasonal sales from Kate Spade as well. They do not happen often, so keep an eye to be assured of scoring the best deals. Independence Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas are some of the hottest holiday sales that you won't want to miss! Customers are almost guaranteed to find a 15% off, 20% off, or 25% off promo code to use online. Loyal customers may receive printable coupons in the mail that are exclusive to them only.

Don't forget to look out for Kate Spade Surprise Sales online too! These are among some of their best sales where you can find discounts up to 75% off on tons of handbags, wallets, accessories, clothing and more. Kate Spade will sometimes offer an extra 25% off discount code to use alongside their sale so be on on the lookout for additional savings. The Surprise Sale occurs a few times throughout the year and you can bag Black Friday or Cyber Monday savings from these sales.

In order to save the most money when shopping at Kate Spade, sign up for Kate Spade coupon alerts through DealsPlus. Simply provide your email address, and in turn, you will receive up to 25% off coupons and promo codes several times a year.