How to Use a Kate Spade Coupon Code Online

Select size, color, and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"





Hover over the "Bag" icon in the top right corner, then click "View Bag/Checkout"





Click "Have a Promo Code?" to reveal a dropdown box





Apply promo code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



There are many coupons that are available, which will allow you to save as much as 80% in different items. The good news is that the discount can end up being even bigger because they can be combined with their sale prices. More so, upon signing up for free email alerts with your email address, you will receive a 15% off Kate Spade promo code that works on both sale and regular-priced items. You'll also be the first to learn about sale events, new purses, shoes, clothing and jewelry, and even more coupon codes and deals to save on future purchases.1. Add item(s) to your cart.2. At the checkout process or in your shopping bag, there's a field that asks, "Have a Promo Code?"3. Enter the code and click "Apply." Your discount will apply. Keep in mind that most Kate Spade promo codes work on sale-priced items only.Even without a coupon, there are many times within the year that a Kate Spade sale will be available, making it easy to own one of their pieces at an affordable price that won't hurt your wallet. Sign up for a newsletter, follow their website or social media accounts, or check DealsPlus for Kate Spade promo codes and coupons to stay in the loop and be the first to know of upcoming sales.Wondering what to buy during a sale event? Kate Spade bags, shoes, wallets and accessories are the most popular products you can find on sale. There are also jewelry pieces that will surely give you an elegant and fashionable look. Even with new arrivals, they can be bought with the use of your coupon or sold at discounts of up to 75% off during sale events. The good news is both sale items and regular-priced new arrivals qualify for free shipping to all 50 states, which is one of the best shopping perks of online shopping. Promo codes are not needed, too. This shipping discount will apply automatically.There are over 30 Kate Spade Outlets throughout America and Canada where you can shop highly discounted items in-store. Printable coupons are not needed, as prices are as marked. Discounts range anywhere from 25-75% off or more! However, the quantity may be limited, and these stores are sure to have long lines so be prepared to arrive early or shop on weekdays during work hours.If there is a store opening in your area, make sure to be one of the first people to be there. Chances are you will be in for a treat if you are among the first 50 customers inside. Just be ready to face long lines if they hand out freebies or coupons, so arrive early and ready to shop at huge discounts.Watch out for seasonal sales from Kate Spade as well. They do not happen often, so keep an eye to be assured of scoring the best deals. Independence Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas are some of the hottest holiday sales that you won't want to miss! Customers are almost guaranteed to find a 15% off, 20% off, or 25% off promo code to use online. Loyal customers may receive printable coupons in the mail that are exclusive to them only.Don't forget to look out for Kate Spade Surprise Sales online too! These are among some of their best sales where you can find discounts up to 75% off on tons of handbags, wallets, accessories, clothing and more. Kate Spade will sometimes offer an extra 25% off discount code to use alongside their sale so be on on the lookout for additional savings. The Surprise Sale occurs a few times throughout the year and you can bag Black Friday or Cyber Monday savings from these sales.In order to save the most money when shopping at Kate Spade, sign up for Kate Spade coupon alerts through DealsPlus. Simply provide your email address, and in turn, you will receive up to 25% off coupons and promo codes several times a year.