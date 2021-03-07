Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
30% OFF
Code

Extra 30% Off Sale Styles + Free Shipping

Kate Spade is offering an extra 30% off sale when you enter this code at online checkout. Plus shipping is free on every order.

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
25 used today - Expires 6/24/21
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Styles + Free Shipping

Click through this coupon to get to Kate Spade's sale section. There you can find 'Just added' Handbags & Wallets, Clothing, Shoes, Jewelry, Accessories, Kids & Home items for up to 50% off. Plus, get an extra 10% off when you sign up with a new email. Shipping is free on every order!More
2 comments
2 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Gifts Under $50 + Free Shipping


FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Gifts Under $100 + Free Shipping


FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Face Mask With $150+ Regular Priced Purchase

Shipping is free.More

FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping (No Minimum)

Kate Spade offers free shipping on all order, plus free returns!More

EMAIL SIGN
Sale

10% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Kate Spade e-mails and within 48 hours, a personal coupon for 10% off your entire purchase will be sent to you! Coupon will be valid in-stores and online, on regular price and sale items! Plus, Kate Spade will send email subscribers additional 15% off offers every so often, so be sure not to unsubscribe.

Note: Valid for New Accounts Only. Exclusions apply.More
14 comments
14 comments
Sale

Rainbow Shop

Shop the rainbow shop and help support mental health for LGBTQ+ community. shop now!More
Get Deal
Expires 7/3/21
Sale

Summer New Arrivals Are Here!

Shop mini nylon bags, easy sundresses & gingham styles. Shop now at kate spade new york!More
Get Deal
Expires 7/5/21
Sale

The All Day Collection

Shop the all day collection. The bag you'll carry all day, every day show now at kate spade new york!More
Get Deal
Sale

The Work and Leisure Shop


Sale

The Margaux Collection


Sale

Matching Handbags and Wallets


Sale

The Knott Collection

the bag that ties life together. shop now at kate spade new york!More

Sale

The Nautical Shop Collection


Sale

Stores Are Reopened!

Kate Spade stores have reopened! Extra measures are being taken during COVID-19 to ensure your safety, including additional cleaning, social distancing and more.

Find your nearest location here.More


Kate Spade FAQ
What is this brand about?
Kate Spade began designing handbags that were both fashionable but utiliarian. Since it's inception in 1993, it has since grown to feature apparel, jewelry, tech accessories, shoes and home decor. Designs are made to suit modern and polished styles with classic colors and chic details.
What are the best offers and coupons?
One of the best and most rare offers is a promo code for an extra 40% off sale styles. This promotion only comes around for special holidays during the year. A more common offer is an extra 30% off. Shoppers can also snag great savings during Kate Spade's Surprise Sale with discounts of up to 75% off. Bundle offers and free gifts with purchase are other promotions that come up occasionally.



Independence Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas are when some of the best sales happen both online and in stores. During this time, 15-25% off promo codes may be offered and sometimes printable coupons are sent out.
How many promo codes can be redeemed per order?
Codes cannot be stacked, so only one may be used per order.
Is there free shipping?
Kate Spade offers free shipping on orders within the Unted States. Customers can also opt for the 'buy it now, pick it up in store' service. Your purchase will be ready in three hours if you order before 1pm local time. An email notification will be sent once your order is ready for pickup. The retailer also accepts returns for regular-priced items within 30 days of purchase, and for sale items, within 14 days of purchase.
Is there a rewards program?
When you create an account on Kate Spade, you unlock special perks. Enjoy faster checkout when you save your shipping and billing information, keep track of order history, save items to your wish list or gift registry and receive exclusive perks.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
Sign up for free to the Kate Spade emailing list and get 10% off your next purchase! Plus, receive news about upcoming sales and special offers.
Are there any special discounts available for students, teachers, healthcare workers or military personnel?
The UNiDAYS Student Program on Kate Spade offers current students 15% off purchases.