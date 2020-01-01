About KFC

Find up to $5 off KFC coupons, printable coupons and deals to save money at the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. Plus, see KFC's current menu, locations and all KFC deals at your nearest restaurant.



What are the best KFC coupons? Depending on your menu order, KFC roll out tons of printable coupons for in-store orders where customers can save on 10 piece bucket, family deals, sandwich combos and more. One of the best deals we've seen so far is the KFC Dips Bucket which was offered at 50% off with a coupon code last year. This is a limited time offer only and we're hoping to see it again soon! See



Aside from KFC printable coupons, KFC has a regular $5 fill up menu where customers can get a full meal deal with chicken entree, dessert, a side and a drink for just $5! Visit KFC.com for updates on their most current promotions and save on fill ups, bucket deals and more. KFC will sometimes bring dessert specials back and we've seen printable coupon for free desserts with a meal purchase.



For healthier fares, check out KFC's Nutrition Calculator, a handy tool for smart selections.