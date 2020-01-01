Twenty dollars can deliver a lot of contentment. And now we’re offering you and your crew a bushel of $20 Fill Up® options to choose from, including our 8-piece Original Recipe® Chicken, 8-piece Extra Crispy™ Chicken, and 12-piece Chicken Extra Crispy™ Tenders. Each meal comes complete with a large cole slaw, 4 biscuits, and 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy. Now that's a finger lickin’ good™ deal!More
KFC’s new $30 Fill Up is the popular $20 Fill Up® plus 12 tenders (or 8 additional pieces of chicken on the bone) for only $10 more. That’s enough food to feed your family dinner tonight and lunch tomorrow (and maybe a midnight snack in between)! Each meal comes complete with a large cole slaw, 4 biscuits, and 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy. Plenty of food for tonight and tomorrow!More
Find up to $5 off KFC coupons, printable coupons and deals to save money at the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. Plus, see KFC's current menu, locations and all KFC deals at your nearest restaurant.
What are the best KFC coupons?
Depending on your menu order, KFC roll out tons of printable coupons for in-store orders where customers can save on 10 piece bucket, family deals, sandwich combos and more. One of the best deals we've seen so far is the KFC Dips Bucket which was offered at 50% off with a coupon code last year. This is a limited time offer only and we're hoping to see it again soon! See
Aside from KFC printable coupons, KFC has a regular $5 fill up menu where customers can get a full meal deal with chicken entree, dessert, a side and a drink for just $5! Visit KFC.com for updates on their most current promotions and save on fill ups, bucket deals and more. KFC will sometimes bring dessert specials back and we've seen printable coupon for free desserts with a meal purchase.
For healthier fares, check out KFC's Nutrition Calculator, a handy tool for smart selections.