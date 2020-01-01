Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Kirkland's is offering an extra 20% off your entire purchase when you enter this coupon code at checkout! Get free shipping on orders of $79 or more.More
Expires 12/23/20
Expires 12/23/20
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Living Room Event

Save up to 30% off pillows, rugs, throws, and more during Kirkland's living room event! Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
45% OFF
Sale

Up to 45% Off Outdoor Living Event

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $99+

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Clearance Items

Shop the clearance section at Kirkland's and you can save up to 60% off these items. This section features over 400 discounted products.

Looking for coupons? You can also check out Kirkland's official coupon page to see all available offers. Or, subscribe to DealsPlus and you will be alerted when new coupons are offered.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Wall Decor

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Sidewalk Sale

Kirkland's is offering up to 60% off during their sidewalk sale! Get savings throughout the store and online.More
Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Furniture Sale

Shop Kirkland's furniture sale section and save up to 40% off these select items. This sale features furniture for the living room, kitchen & dining room, bedroom, and more!More
Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Your Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

Receive a personal online coupon code and in-store printable coupon for 20% off your next purchase in your inbox when you sign up for Kirkland's email subscription. Your unique coupon will be valid for 30 days after you received your email.

Note:
  • This offer is not valid on Dept. 25 Area Rugs.
  • This promo code is not valid with any other offers.
  • Offer is for one-time use only.
  • Offer is not valid on previous purchases, green tag clearance, or gift card purchases.
  • Offer may not be combined with an employee discount, corporate sales discount, as-is damage discount, or any other coupon.More
    • Get Deal
    1 comment
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Your Next Purchase | K Club Sign Up

    K Club is Kirkland's loyalty program where you can get an in-store coupon for 20% off your next purchase after you sign up. You can sign up for free either in-store or online with just your email and birthday.

    K Club Perks:
    • Instant 20% off coupon for your next purchase after sign up
    • Special birthday gift
    • Access to monthly sweepstakes
    • Sneak peeks, exclusive deals, and more!

    Are you a frequent Kirkland's shopper? Apply for their Credit Card!

    Kirkland's Cardholder Perks:
    • Receive 5% off in-store purchases + combined with great deals
    • Early access and advance notice of sales, events, and other savings
    • You will be added on their preferred list to receive their money-saving coupons
    • No annual fees
    • No pre-payment penalties
    • Easy-to-use online account management and bill
    More
    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Christmas Trees

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/25/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Outdoor Sale

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    10-25% Off Coupon | Spin to Win

    Download the app and spin for your coupon discount! Kirkland's Spin to Win app is available for iOS and Android! You would need to tap on the "Spin" button and then "Stop" button to stop spinning. Spin for a new Kirkland coupon offer daily!

    After you spin and win your unique coupon, you will enter your email address, phone number (optional), and zip code. You can also opt-in to receive occasional email updated about Kirkland's products.

    Note: Your in-store coupon will be readily available on the app, to be redeemed the same day.

    Special Coupons Available:
    • 25% Off Entire Regular-Priced Purchase
    • 15% Off Entire Regular-Priced Purchase
    • 10% Off Entire Regular-Priced Purchase
    • 10% Off One Regular-Priced Item
    • And More!

    Other Mobile App Features:
    • Design Tips
    • Share the AppMore
    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off First Purchase | Kirkland's Credit Card

    If you're a frequent shopper, consider applying for the Kirkland Credit Card. Upon approval, you will get a 20% off in-store printable coupon!

    Kirkland's Cardholder Perks:
    • Receive 5% off in-store purchases + combined with great deals
    • Early access and advance notice of sales, events, and other savings
    • You will be added on their preferred list to receive their money-saving coupons
    • No annual fees
    • No pre-payment penalties
    • Easy-to-use online account management and bill

    Save More w/ Kirkland's K Club:
    • Get a 20% off coupon for your next purchase after sign up
    • Receive a special birthday gift
    • Access to monthly sweepstakes
    • Sneak peeks, exclusive deals, and more!More
    Get Deal
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Outlet

    Check out Kirkland's low prices in their online only clearance page! All prices are already reduced up to 75% off with no Kirklands coupons needed. You can also shop by furniture, rugs, kitchen, lighting and more on their sale category page.More
    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Lighting Sale

    Select lighting for the home and kitchen are discounted an extra 20% off. Shop table lamps, night lights and more at kirklands.com and check back on this DealsPlus page for additional limited time deals.More
    Get Deal
    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Off Military Discount

    Valid for all active & retired military members. Show an active military ID to your cashier at checkout to receive your discount.

    Other service professionals (doctors, nurses, firefighters & police officers) can receive a 10% discount on Memorial Day, Independence Day & Labor Day.    More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Art

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Furniture, Art, Mirrors, Lighting & Wall Decor

    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Functional Wall Decor

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Table Lamps

    Get Deal
    45% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 45% Off Lanterns

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Outdoor Benches

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Outdoor Mosaic Tables

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Art & Wall Decor

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off All Pillows

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Outdoor

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Kitchen Sale Items

    Kirkland's offers up to 50% off when you shop their kitchen & dining sale.More
    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Rugs

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Furniture

    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Wall Organization

    Get Deal

    About Kirklands

    Kirklands has an extensive assortment of uniquely fashionable traditional home, furniture, decor and more at affordable prices. Kirklands home and decor makes for a warm and cozy home, plus, check out the sale and clearance for discounts up to 50% off or more. Browse new arrivals and seasonal items and look back on this DealsPlus page prior to check out for today's top Kirklands coupons and promo codes. Get free shipping from site to store.

    What are the best Kirklands coupons?

    Kirklands rotate their printable coupons and promo codes offer every now and then but the most popular offers gets you at least $10 or 20-25% off your purchase (sometimes requires a purchase minimum). New customers at Kirkland can easily get access to one of these coupon offers by signing up for a Kirkland account. Otherwise, check back on this page for updates on all new and ongoing Kirkland coupon codes.

    Kirklands currently do not distribute free shipping codes but you can skip the delivery fees by selecting store pick-up option at checkout. The standard shipping rate for Kirklands starts at $4.95.

    How do I use my coupon code?


    To redeem your Kirkland coupon:
    • Add item(s) to cart.
    • Locate the 'Enter Promo Code' link underneath product box and click on it.
    • Paste your coupon code in the box and hit 'Apply Promo'.
    • Discount will be reflected below.


    What are the best Kirklands sales?

    Top Kirklands sale can be found on their official sale page where shoppers can find items up to 50% off. If you're shopping on a budget for home improvements and decor, you'll definitely want to drop by their clearance page for green tag items discounted an extra 20% off. These reduced prices helps shoppers save on all home essentials so you can freshen up the home without overspending!

    Kirklands also does a really great Semi Annual sale with savings on furniture, mirrors, wall art and more. Find out when their semi annual sales go live by subscribing to this page.

    How else can I save money?

    As mentioned above, frequent shoppers can sign up for Kirkland account for a 10-25% off coupon to use on your next purchase. Members will also receive exclusive email updates on sale, promotional offers, coupon codes and more. See more details at Kirkland.com. Also, don't forget to checkout their K Club Program and start earning points on all online purchases.