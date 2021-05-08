Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Kirklands Coupons & Promo Codes

Banner to download the Dealsplus Chrome extension
Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Sitewide

Kirklands is offering 20% off regular-price items sitewide! Enter this code at checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more.

Note: Exclusions Apply. Online Only.More
Get Coupon Code
22 used today - Expires 8/5/21
$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off $50+

Get Coupon Code
25% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

25% Off One Regular Priced Item

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up To 50% Off All For The Wall

Save up to 50% off on wall art, ornamental wall decor, clocks & frames. Free shipping on orders $99+.More
Get Deal
1 used today
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up To 60% Off Outdoor Sale

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up To 30% Off Living Room Event

Save up to 30% off pillows, rugs, throws, and more during Kirkland's living room event! Prices are as marked.

Note:Exclusions ApplyMore
Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

2x Points On Any Furniture Purchase

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off Clearance Items

Shop the clearance section at Kirkland's and you can save up to 60% off these items. This section features over 400 discounted products.

Looking for coupons? You can also check out Kirkland's official coupon page to see all available offers. Or, subscribe to DealsPlus and you will be alerted when new coupons are offered.More
Get Deal
1 used today
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

20% Off Your Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

Receive a personal online coupon code and in-store printable coupon for 20% off your next purchase in your inbox when you sign up for Kirkland's email subscription. Your unique coupon will be valid for 30 days after you received your email.

Note:
  • This offer is not valid on Dept. 25 Area Rugs.
  • This promo code is not valid with any other offers.
  • Offer is for one-time use only.
  • Offer is not valid on previous purchases, green tag clearance, or gift card purchases.
  • Offer may not be combined with an employee discount, corporate sales discount, as-is damage discount, or any other coupon.More
    • Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    20% Off Your Next Purchase | K Club Sign Up

    K Club is Kirkland's loyalty program where you can get an in-store coupon for 20% off your next purchase after you sign up. You can sign up for free either in-store or online with just your email and birthday.

    K Club Perks:
    • Instant 20% off coupon for your next purchase after sign up
    • Special birthday gift
    • Access to monthly sweepstakes
    • Sneak peeks, exclusive deals, and more!

    Are you a frequent Kirkland's shopper? Apply for their Credit Card!

    Kirkland's Cardholder Perks:
    • Receive 5% off in-store purchases + combined with great deals
    • Early access and advance notice of sales, events, and other savings
    • You will be added on their preferred list to receive their money-saving coupons
    • No annual fees
    • No pre-payment penalties
    • Easy-to-use online account management and bill
    More
    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    10-25% Off Coupon | Spin to Win

    Download the app and spin for your coupon discount! Kirkland's Spin to Win app is available for iOS and Android! You would need to tap on the "Spin" button and then "Stop" button to stop spinning. Spin for a new Kirkland coupon offer daily!

    After you spin and win your unique coupon, you will enter your email address, phone number (optional), and zip code. You can also opt-in to receive occasional email updated about Kirkland's products.

    Note: Your in-store coupon will be readily available on the app, to be redeemed the same day.

    Special Coupons Available:
    • 25% Off Entire Regular-Priced Purchase
    • 15% Off Entire Regular-Priced Purchase
    • 10% Off Entire Regular-Priced Purchase
    • 10% Off One Regular-Priced Item
    • And More!

    Other Mobile App Features:
    • Design Tips
    • Share the AppMore
    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    20% Off First Purchase | Kirkland's Credit Card

    If you're a frequent shopper, consider applying for the Kirkland Credit Card. Upon approval, you will get a 20% off in-store printable coupon!

    Kirkland's Cardholder Perks:
    • Receive 5% off in-store purchases + combined with great deals
    • Early access and advance notice of sales, events, and other savings
    • You will be added on their preferred list to receive their money-saving coupons
    • No annual fees
    • No pre-payment penalties
    • Easy-to-use online account management and bill

    Save More w/ Kirkland's K Club:
    • Get a 20% off coupon for your next purchase after sign up
    • Receive a special birthday gift
    • Access to monthly sweepstakes
    • Sneak peeks, exclusive deals, and more!More
    Get Deal
    75% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 75% Off Outlet

    Check out Kirkland's low prices in their online only clearance page! All prices are already reduced up to 75% off with no Kirklands coupons needed. You can also shop by furniture, rugs, kitchen, lighting and more on their sale category page.More
    Get Deal
    10% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    10% Off Military Discount

    Valid for all active & retired military members. Show an active military ID to your cashier at checkout to receive your discount.

    Other service professionals (doctors, nurses, firefighters & police officers) can receive a 10% discount on Memorial Day, Independence Day & Labor Day.    More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up To 50% Off End Of Season Sale

    Get Deal
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    50% Off Furniture, Art, Mirrors, Lighting & Wall Decor

    Get Deal

    Related Stores

    6.0% Cashback
    8.0% Cashback
    Up to 20.0% Cashback
    Cashback Available
    Cashback Available
    Cashback Available
    8.0% Cashback

    Popular Stores

    Up to 10.0% Cashback
    6.0% Cashback
    6.0% Cashback
    1.0% Cashback
    Up to 16.0% Cashback
    Kirklands FAQ
    About Kirklands
    Kirklands has an extensive assortment of uniquely fashionable traditional home, furniture, decor and more at affordable prices. Kirklands home and decor makes for a warm and cozy home, plus, check out the sale and clearance for discounts up to 50% off or more. Browse new arrivals and seasonal items and look back on this DealsPlus page prior to check out for today's top Kirklands coupons and promo codes. Get free shipping from site to store.

    What are the best Kirklands coupons?

    Kirklands rotate their printable coupons and promo codes offer every now and then but the most popular offers gets you at least $10 or 20-25% off your purchase (sometimes requires a purchase minimum). New customers at Kirkland can easily get access to one of these coupon offers by signing up for a Kirkland account. Otherwise, check back on this page for updates on all new and ongoing Kirkland coupon codes.

    Kirklands currently do not distribute free shipping codes but you can skip the delivery fees by selecting store pick-up option at checkout. The standard shipping rate for Kirklands starts at $4.95.

    How do I use my coupon code?


    To redeem your Kirkland coupon:
    • Add item(s) to cart.
    • Locate the 'Enter Promo Code' link underneath product box and click on it.
    • Paste your coupon code in the box and hit 'Apply Promo'.
    • Discount will be reflected below.


    What are the best Kirklands sales?

    Top Kirklands sale can be found on their official sale page where shoppers can find items up to 50% off. If you're shopping on a budget for home improvements and decor, you'll definitely want to drop by their clearance page for green tag items discounted an extra 20% off. These reduced prices helps shoppers save on all home essentials so you can freshen up the home without overspending!

    Kirklands also does a really great Semi Annual sale with savings on furniture, mirrors, wall art and more. Find out when their semi annual sales go live by subscribing to this page.

    How else can I save money?

    As mentioned above, frequent shoppers can sign up for Kirkland account for a 10-25% off coupon to use on your next purchase. Members will also receive exclusive email updates on sale, promotional offers, coupon codes and more. See more details at Kirkland.com. Also, don't forget to checkout their K Club Program and start earning points on all online purchases.