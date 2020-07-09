JCPenney has this 1.5-Quart Cooks Slow Cooker (2 Colors) for only $11.00 with free shipping on orders over $49.



Product Details:

1.5 qt. capacity cooks meals for two people

Removable stoneware pot for easy serving

Off/Low/High and Warm temperature settings

Power indicator light

Removable stoneware pot and tempered glass lid are dishwasher safe

AC current

Received 4+ stars from over 330 reviews