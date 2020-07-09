Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Coupons

JCPenney

1.5-Quart Cooks Slow Cooker (2 Colors)
$11.00 $22.00
Jul 09, 2020
Expires : 07/12/20
25  Likes 3  Comments
8
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

JCPenney has this 1.5-Quart Cooks Slow Cooker (2 Colors) for only $11.00 with free shipping on orders over $49.

Product Details:
  • 1.5 qt. capacity cooks meals for two people
  • Removable stoneware pot for easy serving
  • Off/Low/High and Warm temperature settings
  • Power indicator light
  • Removable stoneware pot and tempered glass lid are dishwasher safe
  • AC current
  • Received 4+ stars from over 330 reviews

    • 🏷 Deal Tags

    Appliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware JCPenney slow cooker Slow Cookers kitchen appliances
    Flag this deal
    Edit this deal
    What's the matter?

    💬 3  Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    Jul 09, 2020
    great price
    Likes Reply
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Jul 09, 2020
    Yes, thank you
    Likes Reply
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    Jul 09, 2020
    You're welcome
    Likes Reply
    JCPenney See All arrow
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    New Price Cuts! 75-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    HOT
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Up to 60% Off Cyber Day Deals + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    HOT
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Up to 60% Off Christmas & Holiday Savings + Extra 30%
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Up to 40% Off Fall Fashion Event + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Cuisinart® Precision Master™ 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer
    $199.99
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    FREE SHIPPING
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Home Expressions Bath Towels (Multiple Colors)
    $2.19+
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Kitchen & Dining Savings + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Up To 40% Off Halloween Deals 👻 🎃 Such a Thrill!
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Fall Furniture & Mattress Sale Up to 60% Off +Extra10 Off+F/S
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    FREE SHIPPING
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Up to 60% Off Handbags + Extra 25% or 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    arrow
    arrow
    👀 Related Deals
    From Related Categories
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
    $9.09 $24.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Costco
    Costco
    8-Pc Instant Pot Cooking & Baking Set
    $19.99 $24.99
    HOT
    Best Buy
    Best Buy
    Emerald 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
    $27.99 $79.99
    Cashback Available
    BJs Wholesale
    BJs Wholesale
    Up to $1300 Off Beyond Amazing Savings Event
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 0.5%
    Best Buy
    Best Buy
    Bella 1.6-Qt. Analog Air Fryer
    $19.99 $49.99
    Cashback Available
    BJs Wholesale
    BJs Wholesale
    16-Piece Pyrex Food Storage Set
    $15.99 $19.99
    Cashback Up to 0.5%
    Walmart
    Walmart
    The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
    $19.99 $34.99
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    Walmart
    Walmart
    16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
    $31.97 $46.69
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    16-Piece Corelle Dinnerware Sets (11 Styles)
    $62.99 $114.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    BJs Wholesale
    BJs Wholesale
    Innovaze 45L Stainless Steel Trash Can
    $34.99 $59.99
    Cashback Up to 0.5%
    arrow
    arrow
    From Related DealTags
    Walmart
    Walmart
    6-Qt Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Cooker (2 Colors)
    $49.00 $99.00
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    FREE SHIPPING
    Best Buy
    Best Buy
    Emerald 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
    $27.99 $79.99
    Cashback Available
    Best Buy
    Best Buy
    Nostalgia Hot Dog Toaster
    $9.99 $29.99
    Cashback Available
    Best Buy
    Best Buy
    Bella 1.6-Qt. Analog Air Fryer
    $19.99 $49.99
    Cashback Available
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
    $9.09 $24.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Sears
    Sears
    Online-Only Doorbusters
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    'Surprise 2-Day Savings' Event + More
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
    HOT
    Best Buy
    Best Buy
    8-Quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer
    $59.99 $149.99
    Cashback Available
    FREE SHIPPING
    Crate & Barrel
    Crate & Barrel
    Up to 70% Off Housewares & Furniture Clearance | Crate and Barrel
    SALE
    Home Depot
    Home Depot
    Up to 50% Off Vacuums, ACs & More
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
    arrow
    arrow