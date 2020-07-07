Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kitchen Folding Cooking Oil Splash Screen Cover
$3.90
Jul 07, 2020
14  Likes 0  Comments
eBay is offering Kitchen Folding Cooking Oil Splash Screen Cover for only $3.90. Shipping is free on this order.

description :
Oil splash-proof: The splash-proof plate prevents grease on cooking surfaces, counters, walls and floors.
More convenient : it helps eliminate scalds and messy cleanup work.
Foldable : It has three hinged plates, suitable for any size burner or pot.
Easy to maintain : Non-stick surfaces are easy to clean.
High-quality materials : made of high-quality aluminum foil, smooth, non-stick and oil-resistant.

