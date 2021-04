Costco is offering members this KitchenAid Front Control Dishwasher for only $499.99 with free delivery to most areas.



Details:

2-year Manufacturer's Warranty



Durable Stainless Steel Interior



Fold-Down Shelf with Stemware Holders



ProWash Cycle



Dimensions: 24.5" D x 34.5" H x 23.88" W



Received 4+ stars from over 235 reviews