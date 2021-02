Target has this Lodge Cast Iron Loaf Pan w/ Grips for only $19.99! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Plus, be sure to use your RedCard to score an additional 5% every time you shop!



Product Details:

Seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil for a naturally nonstick finish that improves with use



Dual handle design provides a secure grip



Unparalleled heat retention and even heating



Use in the oven



Includes silicone grips that are oven-safe up to 425 degrees F



Remove silicone grips for cleaning and high-temp cooking



Silicone grips are dishwasher safe and not intended to protect hands from heat