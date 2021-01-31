Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Phansra 22lb Rechargeable Digital Food Scale
$11.99 $19.99
1h ago
Expires : 02/07/21
Hurry! Save 40% on Rechargeable Kitchen Scale for only $11.99 (originally $19.99) at Amazon! Shippping is free on $25+

1. Clip 10% OFF Coupon at product landing page.

2. Apply 30% Discount Code 307KGJUM at checkout.

Features
  • A large platform for more food & larger containers and a pull-out display.
  • Unit measurements in grams, pounds & ounces, fluid ounces, and milliliters.
  • Using a more convenient USB charging method instead of traditional batteries.
  • Equipped with tare function to reset to zero for accurate measurement of items.
  • Designed with a professional IPX5 grade waterproof - both sides can be washed.
  • Received 4.7+ stars from 580+ ratings

    amazon kitchen tools food scale Kitchen & Dining Digital Kitchen Scale kitchen scale kitchen scale small scale digital scale baking Rechargeable food scale
