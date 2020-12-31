Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
5-Pc Starburst Clear Crystal Decanter & Whiskey Set
$16.98 $28.00
23h ago
Get 5-Pc Starburst Clear Crystal Decanter & Whiskey Set for just $16.98 at The Home Depot. Get free shipping on orders of $45 or choose free ship to your local store, where available.

Product Overview:
Set includes one decanter and four DOF rock glasses. This whiskey set is great for hosting your guest for an elegant party in your house or on your roof top. The beautiful Starburst design adds beauty to the glass. This set would makes a great gift for any occasion.
  • 1-decanter and 4-DOF glasses
  • Made from non-lead crystal
  • Starburst design

