Macy's has this All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 7.5" French Skillet for only $50.00 with free shipping!



Plus, earn $10 Macy's Money on this purchase.



Note: does not qualify for other offers or promo codes.



Product Details:

3-Ply Bonding Extends throughout pots and pans – all the way to the rim



Starburst Finish: Highly polished cooking surface with starburst finish offers stick resistance and easy maintenance, plus won't react with food



Dishwasher safe and made with quality materials for long-lasting beauty and performance



Stainless steel exterior for compatibility with all cooktops, including induction, and oven and broiler safe up to 600° F



Stainless Steel



Hand wash



Received 4+ stars out of 20+ reviews