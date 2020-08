ALDI is offering this Ambiano 14" Electric Grill for only $24.99 in-store!



Details:

Ceramic nonstick Copper coating



Make breakfast, lunch, and dinner all in one pan



Variable temperature control



Stir fry, braise, brown, sauté, grill, sear and more



Temperature-resistant glass lid with steam vent



Ready indicator light and automatic shut off