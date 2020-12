Best Buy is offering Bella 0.9L Stainless Steel Deep Fryer for $14.99 with free shipping on orders $35+, or opt for free curbside pickup where available.



Product Details :

840W of power



Hold up to 1.1 cups of food while only requiring 0.9L of oil



Fit in any kitchen with the foldable basket handle



Limit the unpleasant odors that can come from deep frying



The stainless steel housing has cool-touch handling for added safety



Accommodate a variety of foods with the temperature dial