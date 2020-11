Macy's has this Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer (3 Colors) for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Approx. dimensions: 10.5"L x 10.5"W x 11.11"H



2-quart/1.7-lb. food capacity



Powerful 1200 watt heating system with no preheating required



High Performance Circular Heat Technology circulates heat for fast, crispy and evenly cooked food



Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F



30-minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone for added safety



Nonstick pan and crisping tray are PFOA-free



Received 4+ stars out of 75+ reviews