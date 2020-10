Best Buy is offering this Bella 4-Qt Analog Air Convection Fryer for only $34.99 with free in-store pickup where available. Or, get free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Allows you to prepare up to 3.3 lbs. of food



Clean up easily when you're finished cooking



Customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes



1500W of power



Dimensions: 13.3" W x 10.8" L x 11.7" H