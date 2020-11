Best Buy has this 6-Qt Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for only $49.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

High Performance Circular Heat Technology



1700W of power



A healthier alternative



Intuitive digital touchscreen



Automatic shutoff



The PFOA free nonstick pan and crisping tray are dishwasher safe.



Received 4+ stars out of 170+ reviews