Macy's is offering Bodum Brazil 8 Cup French Press Coffee Maker for just $16.99 (Reg. $29.99) with code JOY. Get free shipping on orders of $25 or choose in-store pick up, where available.



Product Details:

Eight-cup capacity

Includes a three-part stainless steel mesh filter

Safety lid prevents spills

Dishwasher safe

Dimensions: 4.25" x 6.375" x 8.75"

8cup Euro Size