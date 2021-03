For a limited time, Amazon is offering this Bonsenkitchen VS3801 Vacuum Sealer Machine for Fodd for only $24.99 originally $49.99. Use coupon code "WN3BKSNO" to drop the price. Shipping is free on this item



Features:

Includes One extra-long vacuum bag roll (9.8x118 IN) , 5 vacuum bags (7.87x11.81 IN)which are perfect for vacuum and seal options.5 zipper bags (9.84*11.02 IN) which only for seal option. 2 vacuum hoses, one wine cork.

The vacuum sealer machine built with 2 optional modes โ€œDry and Moistโ€ which depend on your different type of food

Received 4.3+ stars from 630+ users!