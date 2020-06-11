Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

JCPenney

Cooks 3.7 Quart Air Fryer
$44.98 $140.00
18h ago
($24.98 after rebate)
Expires : 11/08/20
9  Likes 3  Comments
9
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Cooks 3.7 Quart Air Fryer for only $24.98 when you use code HURRY8 (extra 30% off), complete the $20 rebate form and get an extra 10% off when you opt for free in-store pickup.

Note: must opt for in-store pickup to get this deal.

Product Details:
  • Stainless steel heating element for faster heat up and recovery
  • High-performance Circular Heat Technology circulates heat for fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time
  • One simple knob control, adjust time and cook

🏷 Deal Tags

kitchen JCPenney cooking small appliances kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances Air Fryers
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1 day ago
👍 great bargain
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
1 day ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
JCPenney See All arrow
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 3-Pc Cast Iron Fry Pan or 3-Pck Stockpot
$5.79 AR $60.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Extra 30% Off "TGI Black Friday" Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker (2 Colors)
$4.99 AR $22.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2020 Released
BF AD
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cuisinart Cutlery Sets (Mult. Options)
$7.99 AR $50.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Small Kitchen Appliances $7.99 Each
$7.99 AR $50.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 80-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
"TGI Black Friday" Ad (11/6 - 11/8)
BF AD
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Women's Boots (Multiple Styles)
$19.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
3-Pack Cooks Stainless Steel Stockpot
$5.79 AR $60.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Compact Steel Step Stool
$9.88 $29.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
First Time Ever! In-Store Cyber Monday Deals
NEWS
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday 'Deals For Days' Ad Live
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Black Friday Deals are Here + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
$2.75 Scott or Kleenex Paper Products
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Black Friday Prices Now!
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
'The Wish List' Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Big Lots
Big Lots
2020 Black Friday AD Just Released!
BF AD
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Election Day Sales 2020
ROUNDUP
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Instant Pot 6-Quart Inner Cooking Pot
$19.98 $29.95
Amazon
Amazon
Instant Pot LUX Mini 3 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker
$49.99 $59.95
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 3.7 Quart Air Fryer
$24.98 AR $140.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
( starts 11/11-11/21) Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$8.74 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
3-Pc Essential Sugar, Coffee and Tea Canister Set
$14.69 $30.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
$9.99 Kitchenware, Small Appliances, & Coffee Pods
$9.99 $39.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Daily Steals
Daily Steals
Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle with Stay Cool Handle - 2.5 Liter
$17.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
Black+Decker Power Crush Blender
$16.99 AR $49.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Black+Decker™ 8 Cup Food Processor
$19.98 AR $85.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Black+Decker Small Kitchen Appliance from $4.99
$4.99+ AR $34.00+
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow