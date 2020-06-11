JCPenney is offering this Cooks 3.7 Quart Air Fryer for only $24.98 when you use code HURRY8 (extra 30% off), complete the $20 rebate form and get an extra 10% off when you opt for free in-store pickup.



Note: must opt for in-store pickup to get this deal.



Product Details:

Stainless steel heating element for faster heat up and recovery



High-performance Circular Heat Technology circulates heat for fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time



One simple knob control, adjust time and cook