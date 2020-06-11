JCPenney
$44.98
$140.00
18h ago
($24.98 after rebate)
Expires : 11/08/20
9 Likes 3 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
JCPenney is offering this Cooks 3.7 Quart Air Fryer for only $24.98 when you use code HURRY8 (extra 30% off), complete the $20 rebate form and get an extra 10% off when you opt for free in-store pickup.
Note: must opt for in-store pickup to get this deal.
Product Details:
🏷 Deal Tagskitchen JCPenney cooking small appliances kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances Air Fryers
What's the matter?