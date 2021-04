Corelle has this 4-Pack 6.75" Star Wars: The Child Plate for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $99.



Product Details:

Fun and stylish dinnerware for entertaining or gifting featuring unique Star Wars designs



Nothing-else-like-it, triple-layer-strong glass plates and bowls—Say Goodbye to Chips & Cracks



Lightweight and easy to handle



Ultra-hygienic non-porous and easy-to-clean glass



Plates stack compactly taking up half the space of ceramic dishes



Dishwasher and microwave safe