Home Depot is offering (Set of 6) Corelle Classic 8.5 In. Winter Frost White Lunch Plates for only $14.24 when you use coupon code HOSTING20 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $45+



Product Details :

Classic winter frost white 8.5 in. plate 6-pack



Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and pre-heated oven safe



High quality patterns won't wash, wear, or scratch off



Vitrelle glass is lightweight, stackable and break and chip resistant



3-year limited warranty on Vitrelle glass