Aldi is offering this 11" Crofton Comal for only $6.99 in-stores.



Details:

Carbon Steel construction for fast and even heat distribution



High-quality Whitford QuanTanium nonstick coating for durability and scratch resistance



Great for cooking tortillas, quesadillas, fajitas, and pancakes



Oven safe up to 450 °F



Recipe included