Best Buy has this 6-Piece Cuisinart Tool & Gadget Set for only $12.99 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Product Details:

Heat Resistant to 420°F and Safe for Nonstick Cookware



Blades Constructed of Durable Stainless Steel



Soft-Grip, Nonslip, Ergonomic Handles



Dishwasher safe



Includes:

Slotted spoon

Slotted turner

Acacia solid spoon

Can opener, Peeler

12" Nylon tip tongs

Received 4+ stars out of 110+ reviews!