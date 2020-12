Amazon is offering Drain Snake Brush for only $7.99 when you use coupon code U68UDX3E at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

Material: ABS, nylon fibre, metal. Length: 71cm/ 28 inch. Weight: 90g/ 0.2lb each item. Quantity: 2Pcs.



Flexible but durable, it will follow the curve of the pipes and does the job



Lots of spiral bristles for catching just about everything down that drain hole



Use easily, just go right down, pull the hair and gunk out with just once swipe



Perfect for cleaning your bathroom, tub, wash basin and toilet drain opening