Kohl's

Toastmaster Kitchen Appliances
$13.99 $24.99
8h ago
Expires : 12/20/20
Kohl's is offering Toastmaster Kitchen Appliances for only $13.99 when cardholders use code GIFTING30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and code DECMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get these items for $16.99 with code YOUSAVE (extra 15% off) used at checkout and free shipping on $75+.

Plus, everyone received $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.

Other Notable Deals:

Appliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware kohls Small Appliance kitchen appliances Toastmaster
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
7h ago
👍
