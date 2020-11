Belk is offering this Frigidaire Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $49.



Details:

Can be easily fit and stored anywhere



For brewing coffee on-the-go



Simple one-touch operation



Shuts off automatically



Brew cycle is complete to help conserve energy



Dimensions: 7.25" D x 5.75" W x 12.75" H