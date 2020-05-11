Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
GE Profile Kitchen Hub 30" Smart 600 CFM Range Hood with Light
FREE SHIPPING
$398.00 $1199.00
12h ago
Home Depot is offering GE Profile Kitchen Hub 30" Smart 600 CFM Range Hood with Light on sale for $398.00, originally $1100.00. Shipping is free.

Features:
  • Guided cooking app - Step up your cooking game with the Recipe App that provides step-by-step instructions for thousands of recipes and lets you snap and store images of your favorite family recipe cards
  • U+ Connect Smart Home App - Control your entire smart home from one place with a platform that lets you interact with your GE Appliances and other connected deviceslike your Philips Hue lights systemand more
  • Dual camera system - Video chat, cook live with a loved one, or snap pictures of your food and share them on social media with front-facing and overhead cameras

