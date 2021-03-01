Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
24-Pc Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Food Containers (In Store)
$3.50 $5.88
1 day ago
About this Deal

Walmart has this 24-Pc Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Food Containers for only $3.50 in stores only!

Find your nearest location here.

Product Details:
  • Divided snack containers and entrée containers help keep food separated
  • Feature a QuikClik Seal—the lid audibly clicks to the base
  • Colorful bases make containers easy to spot in a crowded fridge; clear lids allow you to see what's inside
  • Ridged lid allow containers to easily stack in the fridge and cabinet
  • BPA free, top rack dishwasher safe, and freezer safe; base is safe for microwave reheating
  • Set includes:
    • three (3) 1.2-cup twist & seal round containers,
      (3) 1.26-cup square containers,
      (3) 2.9-cup square containers,
      (3) 3.7-cup divided rectangle containers,
      Plus lids, for a total of 24 pieces

Walmart kitchen Kitchenware Food Storage Storage & Organization containers Rubbermaid
