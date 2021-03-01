|
Walmart has this 24-Pc Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Food Containers for only $3.50 in stores only!
Find your nearest location here.
Product Details:
- Divided snack containers and entrée containers help keep food separated
- Feature a QuikClik Seal—the lid audibly clicks to the base
- Colorful bases make containers easy to spot in a crowded fridge; clear lids allow you to see what's inside
- Ridged lid allow containers to easily stack in the fridge and cabinet
- BPA free, top rack dishwasher safe, and freezer safe; base is safe for microwave reheating
- Set includes:
- three (3) 1.2-cup twist & seal round containers,
(3) 1.26-cup square containers,
(3) 2.9-cup square containers,
(3) 3.7-cup divided rectangle containers,
Plus lids, for a total of 24 pieces