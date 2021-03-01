Walmart has this 24-Pc Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Food Containers for only $3.50 in stores only!



Product Details:

Divided snack containers and entrée containers help keep food separated



Feature a QuikClik Seal—the lid audibly clicks to the base



Colorful bases make containers easy to spot in a crowded fridge; clear lids allow you to see what's inside



Ridged lid allow containers to easily stack in the fridge and cabinet



BPA free, top rack dishwasher safe, and freezer safe; base is safe for microwave reheating



Set includes:

three (3) 1.2-cup twist & seal round containers,

(3) 1.26-cup square containers,

(3) 2.9-cup square containers,

(3) 3.7-cup divided rectangle containers,

Plus lids, for a total of 24 pieces

