Woot is offering Jim Beam 3-in-1 Cast Iron Skillet w/ Double-Sided Griddle for only $24.99. Shipping is free with prime member.



Product Details :

Pre-seasoned cast iron skillets help you eat healthier and cook your food more efficiently than ever.



Can be used over any heating source effortlessly, use over campfire, stove or in the oven with the same amazing results.



Premium quality construction, Superior heat retention helps you achieve incredible results Each time you use the skillet.



This combination of skillet and lid can be used as an individual skillet and the lid as a frying pan.



The more you use your skillet the Better the seasoning will get.